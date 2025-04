I never reply or action on emails like these. I got a 'please rate us on google' for a surveyor company recently. I found that company via word of mouth rather than via a google review so not sure why they think that avenue of marking is worth it.

Proper surveys if not too long I may complete -- I do these for airlines especially if I had a poor experience.

The only good outcome I had was when I was pissed off at Kiwibank for mucking me around for weeks with a complex mortgage application -- gave them 1/10 feedback on a random survey they sent out after an email on an unrelated matter. A manager contacted me the very next morning. To their credit that manager picked up the case and understood what was needed and sorted all the issues out the very next day. So some companies do react to them -- but perhaps only the bad feednacl.

A lot of these have "you go in the draw to win a voucher" but I never seem to win. Is that a real thing or just a hollow carrot?