I want to monitor this page for sale : https://www.skechers.co.nz/infants-comfy-flex-2-0-happy-stride-302742n-pnk.html

I am currently using Distill Web Monitor (Firefox extension) but it doesn't work for this site as the div seems to be generated "randomly"

XPath for the Price DIV looks like this: `//div[@id='root']/main[contains(@class,'fHrXGx')]/div[@class='page-content']/form[contains(@class,'djtePk')]/div[contains(@class,'sc-cbDwiu')]/section[contains(@class,'kSBkhL')]/section[contains(@class,'kSBkhL')]/div[contains(@class,'cDocgP')]/span[contains(@class,'dLJhLe')]`

Which then change each time and Distill Web Monitor will return "Empty" selection

Anyone have a good way to monitor price ?