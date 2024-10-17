Share any geeky memes and images that have made you laugh, or are just silly/strange
I will go first (in a strait-laced Picard tone) ...
Oh, yeah. I have so many. Will post from home later tonight.
This would be my youngest son to a tee:
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Oldie but a goodie:
I'm going to have to steal the first one and tell it at work tomorrow, although since I can't resist embellishment I'm going to add "I've looked into the void of space".
+1 for SMBC
Perhaps my favourite XKCD:
If you are an aircraft geek like I am….
or if you are offended by the preceding memes
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
No expert on the light planes but some of the airliner silhouettes are a little difficult to pick (I blame the pixels). Under the 747 ... 777? Then 767. Between the Concorde and the DC-3, an actual 737?
I think the 'Piper' is actually a Cessna (thatsthejoke.jpg) and maybe the top one is a Beechcraft.
