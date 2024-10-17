Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sudo

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317460 17-Oct-2024 09:23
Share any geeky memes and images that have made you laugh, or are just silly/strange

 

I will go first (in a strait-laced Picard tone) ...

 

 

 

 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13652 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298360 17-Oct-2024 09:33
Image




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78908 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298364 17-Oct-2024 09:46
Oh, yeah. I have so many. Will post from home later tonight.




Handsomedan
7124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3298365 17-Oct-2024 09:50
This would be my youngest son to a tee: 
20 Geeky And Funny Memes Designed For True Science Fans, 54% OFF




SaltyNZ
8059 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298379 17-Oct-2024 10:41
Oldie but a goodie:

 




Behodar
10302 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298700 17-Oct-2024 20:22
I'm going to have to steal the first one and tell it at work tomorrow, although since I can't resist embellishment I'm going to add "I've looked into the void of space".

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78908 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298704 17-Oct-2024 20:43
Send private message

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78908 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298755 17-Oct-2024 20:53
Send private message

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78908 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298757 17-Oct-2024 20:54
Send private message





dustysmurf
19 posts

Geek


  #3298773 17-Oct-2024 22:02
SaltyNZ
8059 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298777 17-Oct-2024 22:21
+1 for SMBC




SaltyNZ
8059 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298778 17-Oct-2024 22:22
Perhaps my favourite XKCD:

 




sudo

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3298788 17-Oct-2024 23:56
Dingbatt
6732 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3298828 18-Oct-2024 09:47
If you are an aircraft geek like I am….

 

 



 

or if you are offended by the preceding memes

 




SaltyNZ
8059 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298838 18-Oct-2024 10:29
Send private message

No expert on the light planes but some of the airliner silhouettes are a little difficult to pick (I blame the pixels). Under the 747 ... 777? Then 767. Between the Concorde and the DC-3, an actual 737?

 

I think the 'Piper' is actually a Cessna (thatsthejoke.jpg) and maybe the top one is a Beechcraft.




sudo

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3298972 18-Oct-2024 19:15
May be an image of 11 people and text

