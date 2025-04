Checking my records, I have used NZ Post You Shop ten times this year between June and August, having items purchased in the US and UK shipped to the You Shop warehouse in each country, and then You Shop processing the parcel and delivering to my PO Box here in NZ.

Pricing is not too bad, perhaps dearer than alternatives, however once the bill is paid, I immediately receive an email with a standard NZ Post AA123456789NZ tracking number and the items were received at my PO Box quite quickly, often within a week of being handled by You Shop in each country.

Tracking works well, as once you have the tracking details, you can set up email notifications on NZ Post's site here in NZ and know where the parcel is as it progresses.

YMMV, however based upon my experience I believe their service is worth using.