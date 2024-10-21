Hi. New user here. My question is a bit random but it's bugging me and I can't find an answer with Google. Have just read the installation guide for the new Asko and most of it is the usual stuff, but at the end it says 'Before connecting the washing machine to the power mains, wait for at least 2 hours until it reaches room temperature.' I did a double take after reading this and for the life of me I can't think of a reason for this. I understand with fridges / freezers / dryers with heat pumps etc. you need to let the compressor oil and refrigerant settle before use, but a washing machine?? Any thoughts?