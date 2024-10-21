Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicNew Asko washing machine installation (W2084CW)
clockdoc

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317489 21-Oct-2024 15:00
Send private message

Hi. New user here. My question is a bit random but it's bugging me and I can't find an answer with Google. Have just read the installation guide for the new Asko and most of it is the usual stuff, but at the end it says 'Before connecting the washing machine to the power mains, wait for at least 2 hours until it reaches room temperature.' I did a double take after reading this and for the life of me I can't think of a reason for this. I understand with fridges / freezers / dryers with heat pumps etc. you need to let the compressor oil and refrigerant settle before use, but a washing machine?? Any thoughts? 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
nzkc
1545 posts

Uber Geek


  #3299501 21-Oct-2024 15:16
Send private message

Not a washer dryer combo is it? One with a heat pump built in or something?

Aside from that. The _only_ thing I can think of would be if it were left out in freezing temperatures and then you hooked it straight up to a hot water mains and did yourself a 60° wash potentially cracking some pipes or something!

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
wellygary
8171 posts

Uber Geek


  #3299507 21-Oct-2024 15:24
Send private message

Its to make sure that there is no condensation on any of the electrics/electronics, - but in NZ its not really a big issue

 

its in the IT sector too

 

https://docs.oracle.com/en/storage/storage-software/oracle-key-manager/3/okmag/acclimate-equipment-environment.html

 

https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/ts2900tapeautoloader?topic=planning-acclimation

 

 

"Server and storage equipment (racks and frames) must be gradually acclimated to the surrounding environment to prevent condensation.

 

When server and storage equipment (racks and frames) is shipped in a climate where the outside temperature is below the dew point of the destination (indoor location), there’s a possibility that water condensation can form on the cooler inside and outside surfaces of the equipment when the equipment is brought indoors.

 

Sufficient time must be allowed for the shipped equipment to gradually reach thermal equilibrium with the indoor environment before you remove the shipping bag and energize the equipment."

 

 

 

clockdoc

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3299722 21-Oct-2024 22:25
Send private message

Thanks for both replies. I think you're both on to it. I was wondering about the bit that said 'reaches room temperature', but it didn't make a lot of sense. In the context of northern Europe or Nth America it would though and I suppose those are the main markets for these machines. I just wish they'd specify the actual reason so one doesn't stand around like a dork, unnecessarily waiting for two hours on a mild day...🙂

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright