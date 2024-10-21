Its to make sure that there is no condensation on any of the electrics/electronics, - but in NZ its not really a big issue

its in the IT sector too

https://docs.oracle.com/en/storage/storage-software/oracle-key-manager/3/okmag/acclimate-equipment-environment.html

https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/ts2900tapeautoloader?topic=planning-acclimation