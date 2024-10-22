Generally with places like Temu and Aliexpress, if I'm buying a "branded" item, I don't expect to get a legit item but an ok knock off (in most cases).

But recently I purchased "Dungeon Mayhem" from Temu. It's $30 to buy local from Mightyape. It cost me $8 from Temu. The Temu item is extremely good in quality, and far as I can tell, is a legit item when comparing it to photos online.

Now I'm tempted to buy more card/board games from Temu for a third of the price I'm paying locally.

Was I just lucky with this one, or can I expect legitimate items from Temu ?

As a side note, lets say I bought 30 copies of Dungeon Mayhem, and sold them on TM for profit, and then someone says I've sold them a counterfeit product, and then the official manufacturer contacts me..... as far as I know these are legit but if the manufacturer says otherwise, can I get into the crap ? Or will they just say "Youve been duped, destroy any you have" and leave it at that....