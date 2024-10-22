Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicTemu items legit ?

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13680 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317499 22-Oct-2024 14:31
Generally with places like Temu and Aliexpress, if I'm buying a "branded" item, I don't expect to get a legit item but an ok knock off (in most cases).

 

But recently I purchased "Dungeon Mayhem" from Temu. It's $30 to buy local from Mightyape. It cost me $8 from Temu. The Temu item is extremely good in quality, and far as I can tell, is a legit item when comparing it to photos online.

 

Now I'm tempted to buy more card/board games from Temu for a third of the price I'm paying locally.

 

Was I just lucky with this one, or can I expect legitimate items from Temu ?

 

 

 

As a side note, lets say I bought 30 copies of Dungeon Mayhem, and sold them on TM for profit, and then someone says I've sold them a counterfeit product, and then the official manufacturer contacts me.....  as far as I know these are legit but if the manufacturer says otherwise, can I get into the crap ? Or will they just say "Youve been duped, destroy any you have" and leave it at that....

 

 




 1 | 2
Jvipers2
200 posts

Master Geek


  #3299950 22-Oct-2024 15:37
Temu items are 'affordable' as their business involves more than selling you a product...sometimes you could be lucky as the item is legit but most likely a very good copy...

If you're buying to sell, then the official manufacturer can claim whatever as you have not made a purchase from them to resell...hopefully they won't seek compensation for losses incurred by them from you selling unofficially...

 
 
 
 

lxsw20
3506 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3299954 22-Oct-2024 15:44
Does the publisher / game developer deserve to be paid for their work? It's 99.9% going to be a replica/copy.

tehgerbil
1095 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3299967 22-Oct-2024 16:22
Temu is the most egregious epitome of wanton copyright, trademark and patent theft with impunity by Chinese businesses.
Not to mention the environmental damage and human rights abuse which is the backbone of their supply chain. 

They basically take over the factories and supply chains that more well known companies have previously run into the ground, been shut down for being unsafe, or publically shamed into shutting down due to a variety of unsavoury reasons.
The workers don't just stop and go elsewhere, someone just comes along with lower morals or less oversight, powers it back up and keeps going. 

 

It's the same series of events which lead to the boom in scam call centres as companies outsourced their IT help desks to make more profit before abandoning them en masse when the tide of public opinion turned against companies using them.

 

It's a really bloody sad state of affairs but one humanity is more than willing to turn a blind eye to.

Edit: This is meant to be a 'the more you know' kinda post, but I appreciate I probably come across like a preachy richard cranium. I found this really informative Youtube video if anyone is interested in going down the rabbit hole, but fair warning once you peek behind the veil you'll never be able to kid yourself again. 



heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299968 22-Oct-2024 16:27
The problem is people will say the right things but still end up ordering from Temu. That's why Temu is so big now.

 

Even that lady who was in the media complaining about Temu admitted she also bought from them, lol.




MadEngineer
4212 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299971 22-Oct-2024 16:37
It’s all fun n games until you realise who you’re funding by buying their junk.




Kyanar
4089 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3300129 22-Oct-2024 20:20
A more significant problem is that much of the stuff there isn't available anywhere else. It has a lot of quirky things, and I think if they were available locally at a price that isn't twenty times what Temu will charge, people would go for it!

 

It's also worth noting that an order from Temu sometimes comes from the same seller as from TradeMe, Bunnings Market, or Woolworths Market. I've just run into this when buying a gazebo - I wasn't expecting OzTrail quality, but what showed up was the same product that I could have paid four times the price for on Woolworths Market/MyDeal - and since the manufacturer is a Chinese one, there's no difference where I buy it from, it'd be the same manufacturer, same seller, same delivery courier, just different ticket clipper.

dpf81nz
66 posts

Master Geek


  #3300130 22-Oct-2024 20:26
maybe not applicable in your case but theres been several stories about many products from Temu containing unsafe levels of lead.  We bought a lead testing kit and threw out several items of clothing, and a couple of other things as the test results were not good to say the least, not really stuff i want my kids having.......

 

No more Temu for us



Kyanar
4089 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3300147 22-Oct-2024 21:08
Clothing is one of those things I prefer to go local for - I can return if the sizing ends up being egregiously wrong (sometimes an L really feels more like an M - I'd love it if I could fit those again, but today is not that day! Thanks, Kmart).

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3300171 23-Oct-2024 01:52
Temu exists to make Aliexpress look good by comparison.

 

A secondary purpose is to serve as a source of amusement for Youtubers buying stuff off Temu and creating videos showing just how bad whatever they've got is.  Seriously, there's an entire subgenre of "I tried ordering X off Temu just for a laugh, here's what I got".  Just enter "Temu" by itself into a YT search and see what comes up.

trig42
5793 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3300192 23-Oct-2024 08:32
We got a 5 Crowns set off Temu. It's OK, but obviously a knock-off. The colours aren't the same. Fine to play.

 

I'd love a set of Plastic Cards for 5 Crowns. Thinking about scanning them in myself and getting them made up, but that's a lot of scanning!

MadEngineer
4212 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3300271 23-Oct-2024 10:05
neb:

Temu exists to make Aliexpress look good by comparison.




No, it’s part of their desperate push to boost China’s collapsing economy




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

mdf

mdf
3488 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3300338 23-Oct-2024 10:37
xpd:

 

As a side note, lets say I bought 30 copies of Dungeon Mayhem, and sold them on TM for profit, and then someone says I've sold them a counterfeit product, and then the official manufacturer contacts me.....  as far as I know these are legit but if the manufacturer says otherwise, can I get into the crap ? Or will they just say "Youve been duped, destroy any you have" and leave it at that....

 

 

Legally you can* absolutely get in the crap (*can not will). But legal crap is expensive and time consuming; for small scale stuff some manufacturers warn first and only take further legal action later. However that depends a lot on the particular manufacturer's approach to these things and whether (say) they are looking for someone to make an example of in a pro-IP jurisdiction because they can't really do much against Temu sellers directly.

lNomNoml
1802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3300505 23-Oct-2024 14:35
Yeah I refuse to buy from Temu, it's just not good for the world economy and you're basically supporting knock off and fakes which increase the landfills. 

 

 

 

Honestly wish I could just block it entirely, super annoying when searching to buy things online. 

mattwnz
20009 posts

Uber Geek


  #3300588 23-Oct-2024 15:56
lNomNoml:

 

Yeah I refuse to buy from Temu, it's just not good for the world economy and you're basically supporting knock off and fakes which increase the landfills. 

 

 

 

Honestly wish I could just block it entirely, super annoying when searching to buy things online. 

 

 

 

 

I don't usually buy from them because they are more than aliexpress and aliexpress have more range. But almost everything I buy from aliexpress is stuff they either don't sell in NZ, or if they do, it is the identical product they are selling on aliexpress, and the NZ retailer is just buying from the same source but charging significnatly more for. Also the service from NZ online retailers I have found is not great , I am waiting for a reply to an email sent 2 weeks ago to one. Plus we have the high courier costs that are added which can double or triple the charge on a low cost product. 

Behodar
10339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3300590 23-Oct-2024 15:59
lNomNoml:

 

Honestly wish I could just block it entirely, super annoying when searching to buy things online. 

 

 

I did a search the other day for "such and such nz retail" and the first hit was Temu: neither NZ nor retail. I used the "feedback" thingy to grizzle about it, but I doubt it'll help.

