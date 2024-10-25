Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic
Recommened Painter required for West Auckland
alisam

824 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317550 25-Oct-2024 10:23
We are wanting to remove old wallpaper and then paint:

 

  • Large Dining Room
  • Hall
  • Steps (there is a double storey distance between the bottom of the Steps and Upstairs Landing which will require a platform for working on)
  • Upstairs Landing
  • Small bedroom

Sounds like the walls will need skimming for a paint finish.

 

We have approached two reputable companies, who have visited the property, but seem incapable of sending us a quote.

 

Can anyone recommend a company in West Auckland (probably not a one-man band).




networkn
Networkn
32153 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3301444 25-Oct-2024 12:33
I recommend putting the job on Builders Crack.

 
 
 
 

caffynz
252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3301446 25-Oct-2024 12:37
We used Brad's team from Focus on Painting on a recommendation, and we were happy with their work. The job was not as significant as what you're wanting; their attention to detail & timeliness was great. https://focusonpainting.co.nz/ 

SATTV
1624 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3301449 25-Oct-2024 12:49
https://www.facebook.com/alliedprofessionals/

 

Used them twice, not the cheapest but very very good.

 

