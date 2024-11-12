

That thread title needs a comma between ‘grammar’ and ‘spelling’ for me to be happy!



Also, while a stylistic preference rather than a right/wrong thing, I much prefer a ‘down’ style of capitalising headings and titles, ie typically just the first word and proper nouns. So much easier to read… I Think The Best Way To Demonstrate This Is When A Standard Sentence Is Depicted Like This!



As for pet hates, one of my biggest is the use of ‘literally’ when the user clearly means ‘figuratively’ - it literally blew his mind!!!!’. I totally get that language changes and adapts, but the use of the word in a way that is essentially the opposite of its standard meaning is a step too far for me.