ForumsOff topicThe Grammar, Spelling and Pronunciation Thread!
networkn

Networkn
#317750 12-Nov-2024 10:48
A topic specifically to discuss the various topics related to language.

nzkc
  #3307961 12-Nov-2024 10:48
Alot. That is all.



networkn

Networkn
  #3307964 12-Nov-2024 10:50
Saying the T in often. The T is silent. 

 

No amount of rewriting history will change it.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3307969 12-Nov-2024 10:56
Shouldn't that thread title be 'pronounciation'? Or is that too subtitle?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Behodar
  #3307982 12-Nov-2024 11:24
nzkc:

 

Alot. That is all.

 

 

 

(clickable)

jonathan18
  #3307987 12-Nov-2024 11:45
That thread title needs a comma between ‘grammar’ and ‘spelling’ for me to be happy!

Also, while a stylistic preference rather than a right/wrong thing, I much prefer a ‘down’ style of capitalising headings and titles, ie typically just the first word and proper nouns. So much easier to read… I Think The Best Way To Demonstrate This Is When A Standard Sentence Is Depicted Like This!

As for pet hates, one of my biggest is the use of ‘literally’ when the user clearly means ‘figuratively’ - it literally blew his mind!!!!’. I totally get that language changes and adapts, but the use of the word in a way that is essentially the opposite of its standard meaning is a step too far for me.

johno1234
  #3307990 12-Nov-2024 11:49
My pet peeves are abuse of apostrophes (possessive/contraction) and commas (direct address).

Wheelbarrow01
  #3307991 12-Nov-2024 11:50
jonathan18: As for pet hates, one of my biggest is the use of ‘literally’ when the user clearly means ‘figuratively’ - it literally blew his mind!!!!’. I totally get that language changes and adapts, but the use of the word in a way that is essentially the opposite of its standard meaning is a step too far for me.

 

I virtually agree with you 🤣

 
 
 
 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3307993 12-Nov-2024 12:00
johno1234:

 

My pet peeves are abuse of apostrophes (possessive/contraction) and commas (direct address).

 

 

Ditto - hate it when people dont know how to use apostrophe's.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

alasta
  #3307994 12-Nov-2024 12:03
My biggest irritation is the misuse of there/their/they're and you're/your. The latter is very prevalent on this forum and I really struggle to understand how people confuse the meaning of those two synonyms. 

k1w1k1d
  #3307995 12-Nov-2024 12:03
I always pronounce the word "often" with a "t" sound. 

 

The incorrect usage of "your" and "you're" can be annoying.

johno1234
  #3307997 12-Nov-2024 12:07
eracode:

 

johno1234:

 

My pet peeves are abuse of apostrophes (possessive/contraction) and commas (direct address).

 

 

Ditto - hate it when people dont know how to use apostrophe's.

 

 

Wah! I feel bullied and need a safe space now. 🤣

 

 

Mrcutiepatootie
  #3307999 12-Nov-2024 12:10
It's "should/would/could've" not "should/would/could of".

martyyn
  #3308001 12-Nov-2024 12:16
I'm not sure if this can be filed under grammar, spelling or pronunciation but the very second I hear someone say "like" I switch off, and if I can, end the conversation. I just can't bare to listen to it.

 

"Like, if you can't like speak without like adding words in that like don't needs to be there then I'm like I'm not going to like listen to you anymore." I can't even think about where commas should go in all that !

 

Same with the use of "that" in written works. In the vast majority of cases it's used incorrectly and the sentence is more readable without it. When reading to my kids I would remove it automatically but once they started to read themselves they asked why I wasn't reading the whole story !

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3308003 12-Nov-2024 12:23
Americans on YT who are explaining how to do something and preface almost every sentence with: "Go ahead and ..." when it's totally unnecessary because they're describing a series of steps.  




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Handsomedan
  #3308052 12-Nov-2024 12:30
I, reallyy...dislike poor spilling and grandma. 

Personal gripes are the usuals - alot, Use ewes youse, your you're yaw, etc

 

 

 

Oh, and ect. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

