Saying the T in often. The T is silent.
No amount of rewriting history will change it.
Shouldn't that thread title be 'pronounciation'? Or is that too subtitle?
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
My pet peeves are abuse of apostrophes (possessive/contraction) and commas (direct address).
jonathan18: As for pet hates, one of my biggest is the use of ‘literally’ when the user clearly means ‘figuratively’ - it literally blew his mind!!!!’. I totally get that language changes and adapts, but the use of the word in a way that is essentially the opposite of its standard meaning is a step too far for me.
I virtually agree with you 🤣
Ditto - hate it when people dont know how to use apostrophe's.
My biggest irritation is the misuse of there/their/they're and you're/your. The latter is very prevalent on this forum and I really struggle to understand how people confuse the meaning of those two synonyms.
I always pronounce the word "often" with a "t" sound.
The incorrect usage of "your" and "you're" can be annoying.
Wah! I feel bullied and need a safe space now. 🤣
It's "should/would/could've" not "should/would/could of".
I'm not sure if this can be filed under grammar, spelling or pronunciation but the very second I hear someone say "like" I switch off, and if I can, end the conversation. I just can't bare to listen to it.
"Like, if you can't like speak without like adding words in that like don't needs to be there then I'm like I'm not going to like listen to you anymore." I can't even think about where commas should go in all that !
Same with the use of "that" in written works. In the vast majority of cases it's used incorrectly and the sentence is more readable without it. When reading to my kids I would remove it automatically but once they started to read themselves they asked why I wasn't reading the whole story !
Americans on YT who are explaining how to do something and preface almost every sentence with: "Go ahead and ..." when it's totally unnecessary because they're describing a series of steps.
I, reallyy...dislike poor spilling and grandma.
Personal gripes are the usuals - alot, Use ewes youse, your you're yaw, etc
Oh, and ect.
