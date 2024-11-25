Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Safe fabric protection?
David321

#317900 25-Nov-2024 15:17
Hi all,

 

 

 

My mrs and I just had our new lounge suite delivered, its a white materiel, and we have a toddler and a baby, so some sort of fabric protection is necessary.

 

I was going to use scotch guard as that seems to have a good reputation for effectiveness, but I have just learnt how bad for health that stuff is even when its dry as it breaks down over time. 

 

I am now looking for a safer alternative, but looking online there does not seem to be much available and the two I did find are very expensive as they are commercial quantities and there is no reviews online.

 

Does anyone know of a safe alternative to scotch guard that is effective?




_David_

scuwp
  #3312724 25-Nov-2024 15:49
We have been given this with the last 2 suites purchased from Harvey Norman. Perhaps an option?  Can't say it's been really put to the test yet (touch wood)  

www.premiumfurniturecare.co.nz/fabric-care-protection.html

 

 




tweake
  #3312802 25-Nov-2024 17:36
i assume your talking about pfas (which i think closed a couple of auckland water supplies a while back), which i think most of those fabric protection products are made from. grandma had a clear cover which went over their lounge. otherwise just keep bubs off the lounge suite which is not a pleasant idea.

