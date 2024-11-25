Hi all,

My mrs and I just had our new lounge suite delivered, its a white materiel, and we have a toddler and a baby, so some sort of fabric protection is necessary.

I was going to use scotch guard as that seems to have a good reputation for effectiveness, but I have just learnt how bad for health that stuff is even when its dry as it breaks down over time.

I am now looking for a safer alternative, but looking online there does not seem to be much available and the two I did find are very expensive as they are commercial quantities and there is no reviews online.

Does anyone know of a safe alternative to scotch guard that is effective?