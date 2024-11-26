tehgerbil:

Good morning Geekzoners,
Off the back of the MightyApe enshittification thread, I'd like to ask you all who are some local kiwi companies who offer great customer service and deserve your hard earned cash this Holiday season?
I'll offer my own submission: https://www.notsocks.co.nz
They're a quirky online gift shop ran out of Christchurch, the staff always seem happy when you click and collect and I have not heard of any bad experiences.
So whether it be a local pottery store, gift shop, art gallery or 3D printing store deserving of our business, sing their praises ↓ below!