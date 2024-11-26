Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Local kiwi based companies who deserve your patronage for Christmas shopping 2024.
tehgerbil

1095 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#317907 26-Nov-2024 09:10
Good morning Geekzoners, 

 

Off the back of the MightyApe enshittification thread, I'd like to ask you all who are some local kiwi companies who offer great customer service and deserve your hard earned cash this Holiday season?

 

 

 

I'll offer my own submission: https://www.notsocks.co.nz 

 

They're a quirky online gift shop ran out of Christchurch, the staff always seem happy when you click and collect and I have not heard of any bad experiences.

 

 

 

So whether it be a local pottery store, gift shop, art gallery or 3D printing store deserving of our business, sing their praises ↓ below!

 1 | 2
openmedia
3302 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3312977 26-Nov-2024 09:52
I recently bought a fragrance gift box from this lot for my wife and we definitely plan on using them again

 

 

 

https://www.itsneat.nz/ 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Stu1
1711 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3312979 26-Nov-2024 09:59
Williams warn beer super friendly great service

michaelmurfy
meow
13204 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312995 26-Nov-2024 11:02
Just another, and a wee plug for a little side gig that my Wife and I started - https://blackfurstudios.nz/ 

 

We sell cat stuff so things like catnip kickers & cat toys my Wife makes and I also 3D print a whole lot of other things. We did make a whole lot of Christmas Ornaments but we're heading overseas soon for a month so won't be able to sell them at our normal markets for Christmas.

 

Take a look at our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackfurstudios and feel free to message us on there, or via a private message here if anyone here will like anything for their furbabies :)

 

Also - website build in progress but been super busy dealing with stuff life has thrown us so will be doing a launch of that early next year. Thanks all!

 

Also another I love - https://remixplastic.com - This lady uses recycled 3D Printer waste as well as plastic waste to create Jewelry.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



nutbugs
268 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3313008 26-Nov-2024 11:42
Great thread idea thanks.

 

If you are looking for crafty type gifts - check out  https://mynx.nz/

 

Great service from a small but long-time local supplier to the NZ market. 

SaltyNZ
8131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3313009 26-Nov-2024 11:43
Pepper Raccoon!




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

michaelmurfy
meow
13204 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3313010 26-Nov-2024 11:47
SaltyNZ:

 

Pepper Raccoon!

 

Got a couple of her shirts and they're fantastic!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

SaltyNZ
8131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3313037 26-Nov-2024 13:05
Yeah I have the 'No gods only trash' shirt. Our previous CTO said it was the most presentable he'd ever seen me dressed.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



michaelmurfy
meow
13204 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3313039 26-Nov-2024 13:08
Another business I've bought a few things off: https://thecoolstoregallery.co.nz/ 

 

Also check out your local craft markets. Sure, there are many stalls who just resell rubbish from AliExpress / Temu but there are other legitimate stalls there selling great handmade products. We try and do this every year for gifts.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

cddt
1458 posts

Uber Geek


  #3313109 26-Nov-2024 16:25
Anyone got any recommendations for things like locally produced knives, spatulas, spoons, stirring things (particularly wooden?)




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

Zigg
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3315158 2-Dec-2024 14:18
Snagged a couple of things from Not Socks which should arrive today...then I get this from them at midday!

 

Not Socks is Closing Down 💔 VIP Access to 30-90% OFF Sitewide

 

 

 

 

 

 

SaltyNZ
8131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315159 2-Dec-2024 14:20
cddt:

 

Anyone got any recommendations for things like locally produced knives, spatulas, spoons, stirring things (particularly wooden?)

 

 

 

 

Knives: https://cainandabel.co.nz/

 

 

 

I have three of their knives, really nice.

 

 

 

EDIT - oh, they're all sold out. Bummer. :-(




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315202 2-Dec-2024 17:29
SaltyNZ:

 

cddt:

 

Anyone got any recommendations for things like locally produced knives, spatulas, spoons, stirring things (particularly wooden?)

 

 

Knives: https://cainandabel.co.nz/

 

 

They're Vietnamese, does that count for this thread?  They look like nice knives, but they're definitely not local products.

SaltyNZ
8131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315410 3-Dec-2024 08:37
neb:

 

They're Vietnamese, does that count for this thread?  They look like nice knives, but they're definitely not local products.

 

 

 

 

Oh, are they? I thought they were NZ made. That's a bit disappointing.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

turtleattacks
881 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3315423 3-Dec-2024 09:18
tehgerbil:

 

Good morning Geekzoners, 

 

Off the back of the MightyApe enshittification thread, I'd like to ask you all who are some local kiwi companies who offer great customer service and deserve your hard earned cash this Holiday season?

 

 

 

I'll offer my own submission: https://www.notsocks.co.nz 

 

They're a quirky online gift shop ran out of Christchurch, the staff always seem happy when you click and collect and I have not heard of any bad experiences.

 

 

 

So whether it be a local pottery store, gift shop, art gallery or 3D printing store deserving of our business, sing their praises ↓ below!

 

 

Unfortunately, I've read somewhere that Not Socks are closing down. 

jen1001
252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3315441 3-Dec-2024 11:07
michaelmurfy:

 

Just another, and a wee plug for a little side gig that my Wife and I started - https://blackfurstudios.nz/ 

 

We sell cat stuff so things like catnip kickers & cat toys my Wife makes and I also 3D print a whole lot of other things. We did make a whole lot of Christmas Ornaments but we're heading overseas soon for a month so won't be able to sell them at our normal markets for Christmas.

 

Take a look at our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackfurstudios and feel free to message us on there, or via a private message here if anyone here will like anything for their furbabies :)

 

Also - website build in progress but been super busy dealing with stuff life has thrown us so will be doing a launch of that early next year. Thanks all!

 

Also another I love - https://remixplastic.com - This lady uses recycled 3D Printer waste as well as plastic waste to create Jewelry.

 

 

 

 

Just had a look at your Facebook page, I think my kitty would love some cat kickers! 😻 Will message you soon, keeping in mind you'll be away overseas 🙂

