This is the place to post interesting snippets that don't really fit into the usual Annoy/Smile/W.T.F/whatever threads, it's just for bits of information that people might find useful or interesting.
The motivation was from the Smile thread, with:
‘Enshittification’ Is Officially the Biggest Word of the Year
The biggest word of 2024 is a profane critique of capitalism first coined in 2022. The Macquarie Dictionary, the national dictionary of Australia, has picked “enshittification” as its word of the year. The Australians define the word as “the gradual deterioration of a service or product brought about by a reduction in the quality of service provided, especially of an online platform, and as a consequence of profit-seeking.”