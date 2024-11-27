Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Today I learned that ...

neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317926 27-Nov-2024 22:28
This is the place to post interesting snippets that don't really fit into the usual Annoy/Smile/W.T.F/whatever threads, it's just for bits of information that people might find useful or interesting.

 

The motivation was from the Smile thread, with:

 

‘Enshittification’ Is Officially the Biggest Word of the Year

 

The biggest word of 2024 is a profane critique of capitalism first coined in 2022. The Macquarie Dictionary, the national dictionary of Australia, has picked “enshittification” as its word of the year. The Australians define the word as “the gradual deterioration of a service or product brought about by a reduction in the quality of service provided, especially of an online platform, and as a consequence of profit-seeking.”

 1 | 2

neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314370 30-Nov-2024 13:31
Since this thread is conveniently available, found out yesterday that Bunnings has IP44-rated power timers for outdoors use:



So they're designed specifically to go into outdoors power points for running (in my case) moth traps, but also lights, whatever.  And unlike the mechanical indoors ones they don't tick loudly as they're running... in this case that'd be the one time where I wouldn't mind some I'm-working-OK indication, and since it's outdoors the slight sound doesn't matter.


They also have white IP44-ish cable connector boxes which are supposedly for indoors use only but I couldn't see any difference between that and the flourescent orange ones they sell for outdoors use which I didn't want as an eyesore in the line of sight.  This isn't on their web site so may be store-specific.

 
 
 
 

jamesrt
1596 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314374 30-Nov-2024 14:06
neb: ... the Green Church ...

Ok, you've completely lost me on this one; and Google only suggests environmentally friendly places of worship, so can you clarify for those of us who are obviously clueless?

Senecio
2686 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314385 30-Nov-2024 14:46
jamesrt:
neb: ... the Green Church ...

Ok, you've completely lost me on this one; and Google only suggests environmentally friendly places of worship, so can you clarify for those of us who are obviously clueless?

 

Bunnings Warehouse. Just like the Red Shed.



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13709 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314395 30-Nov-2024 15:18
I learnt that speed of a computer mouse is measured in "Mickeys" - always thought it was DPI. NEVER heard of it as a "mickey". (NZHerald quiz says so)

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

jamesrt
1596 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314413 30-Nov-2024 17:04
Senecio:

jamesrt:
neb: ... the Green Church ...

Ok, you've completely lost me on this one; and Google only suggests environmentally friendly places of worship, so can you clarify for those of us who are obviously clueless?


Bunnings Warehouse. Just like the Red Shed.


Oh. Well, today I learned that Bunnings has a nickname I wasn't previously aware of...

Spyware
3728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3314416 30-Nov-2024 17:17
xpd:

 

I learnt that speed of a computer mouse is measured in "Mickeys" - always thought it was DPI. NEVER heard of it as a "mickey". (NZHerald quiz says so)

 

 

Mickeys per second.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2835 posts

Uber Geek


  #3314423 30-Nov-2024 18:39
jamesrt: 
Oh. Well, today I learned that Bunnings has a nickname I wasn't previously aware of...

 

What's the nickname?



Jase2985
13411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314424 30-Nov-2024 18:45
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

jamesrt: 
Oh. Well, today I learned that Bunnings has a nickname I wasn't previously aware of...

 

What's the nickname?

 

 

dont know if serious

 

.....the Green Church ...

SirHumphreyAppleby
2835 posts

Uber Geek


  #3314425 30-Nov-2024 18:47
Jase2985:

 

dont know if serious

 

.....the Green Church ...

 

 

I see. After searching for that term, I wasn't the only one who was confused.

 

 

Jase2985
13411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314426 30-Nov-2024 18:51
well, you scrolled right past the post that explained it....

k1w1k1d
1479 posts

Uber Geek


  #3314431 30-Nov-2024 19:23
Is bunnings called the green church?

 


ChatGPT said:
"Yes, Bunnings is sometimes informally referred to as "the Green Church" in Australia. This nickname comes from the iconic green color of Bunnings' branding and its cultural significance. For many Australians, Bunnings is a go-to destination for home improvement supplies, tools, gardening items, and more. The phrase "Green Church" reflects the strong sense of loyalty and almost ritualistic shopping behavior some people have when they visit Bunnings. It’s also a nod to the way people speak about their regular trips to the store, often in reverent or humorous terms.
This nickname is a bit of tongue-in-cheek humor, highlighting how integral Bunnings has become in Australian life, almost like a "holy" place for DIY enthusiasts."

MadEngineer
4231 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3314484 30-Nov-2024 20:53
Well, there’s a thing I learned right there. This is also from ChatGPT:

**The Aisles of Reverence**

On weekend mornings, the faithful flock,
Past Bunnings' gates, by nine o’clock.
No bells to ring, no choirs to sing,
Just the soft beep of a checkout thing.

The green church stands, a towering shrine,
To snag-filled dreams and projects divine.
Its aisles stretch out, a sacred maze,
With power tools casting a heavenly haze.

The communion? A snag on bread,
With sauce dripping, by hunger led.
The sausage sizzles, the onions steam—
A ritual fit for the Aussie dream.

The sermon comes in a casual chat:
“Need a hammer? A plant? Maybe this, maybe that?”
The offering’s small, just a gold coin or two,
For charity’s sake, a good deed to do.

From timber stacks to paint displays,
The congregation spends their days.
Bunnings' blessings never cease—
A green church of DIY and peace.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

TwoSeven
1608 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3314485 30-Nov-2024 21:06
Spyware:

 

xpd:

 

I learnt that speed of a computer mouse is measured in "Mickeys" - always thought it was DPI. NEVER heard of it as a "mickey". (NZHerald quiz says so)

 

 

Mickeys per second.

 

 

 

 

from memory, a mickey is the distance the mouse moves to register movement. About 0.127mm




Software Engineer
   (the practice of real science, engineering and management)

 

Gender Neutral
   (a person who believes in equality and who does not believe in/use stereotypes. Examples such as gender, binary, nonbinary, male/female etc.)

 

 ...they/their/them...

SepticSceptic
2158 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3314500 30-Nov-2024 22:53
SirHumphreyAppleby:

jamesrt: 
Oh. Well, today I learned that Bunnings has a nickname I wasn't previously aware of...


What's the nickname?



Hammerbarn.

For the kidlets.

Our local had a large Hammerbarn banner over the top of the original Bunnings sign.


neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314501 30-Nov-2024 23:36
xpd: I learnt that speed of a computer mouse is measured in "Mickeys" - always thought it was DPI. NEVER heard of it as a "mickey". (NZHerald quiz says so)

 

Thus the OS/2 API call MouGetNumMickeys() which, in case the name isn't obvious enough, gets the number of mouse mickeys.

