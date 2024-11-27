Since this thread is conveniently available, found out yesterday that Bunnings has IP44-rated power timers for outdoors use:

So they're designed specifically to go into outdoors power points for running (in my case) moth traps, but also lights, whatever. And unlike the mechanical indoors ones they don't tick loudly as they're running... in this case that'd be the one time where I wouldn't mind some I'm-working-OK indication, and since it's outdoors the slight sound doesn't matter.

They also have white IP44-ish cable connector boxes which are supposedly for indoors use only but I couldn't see any difference between that and the flourescent orange ones they sell for outdoors use which I didn't want as an eyesore in the line of sight. This isn't on their web site so may be store-specific.