Black Friday Purchases 2024
Wakrak

Uber Geek

#317949 29-Nov-2024 17:44
A curiosity more than anything. 

 

What did you buy? 

 

Only purchase I made was the Xiaomi Standing Fan 2 for $99 

 

 

Qazzy03
  #3314267 29-Nov-2024 18:01
Mostly focused on travel gear

 

  • Sling bag from Mountain Warehouse. 
  • Some clothes + gear from Katmandu, Macpac, and Farmers. 
  • Briscoes beach towels, picnic blanket and travel gear.
  • Bose headphones 
  • Samsung smart tag

 

 
 
 
 

Senecio
  #3314268 29-Nov-2024 18:14
I bought a Stand Desk at 25% off for WFH and I needed to replace my phone case so bought a QuadLock and a number of different mounts at 30% off. That's all for me.

billgates
  #3314272 29-Nov-2024 18:27
Xmas presents for kids - Jumpflex 14ft hero trampoline and pro anchor kit. It came with basketball net and acquajet water sprinkler attachment included.

 

A whole lot of kitchen/outside cooking gear

 

     

  1. Gozney Arc XL pizza oven, pizza oven stand, peels and few other bits for it
  2. Thermoworks RFX gateway and 4 wireless probes
  3. Thermoworks thermapen one
  4. Breville kitchen wizz 16 food processor
  5. Field company no9 cast iron griddle

 

A whole lot of camping gear  -

 

     

  1. Couple of exped luxemat's LXW self inflating matress. 
  2. Dometic collapsable bench seat
  3. Dometic PLB40 40Ah lithium iron phosphate battery pack for 12v fridge
  4. A 2nd tent. Nortent Gamme 8PC 
  5. A 2nd tarp. Nortent Helleren PC tarp
  6. Zempire hexolite 80 table
  7. Shark flexbreeze misting fan
  8. 12l portable water container
  9. Couple of dod sugoi camping chairs
  10. Gerber compleat cooking set, cutting board set, tableware set

 

Still need to get kelty low loveseat, dometic CFX2 45 fridge, couple more exped luxemat's, couple more dod sugoi chair and a 6 x 4 trailer to carry the camping gear.




stocksp
  #3314286 29-Nov-2024 20:18
An Ortofon 2m Blue Stylus for my Project Debut Carbon Pro

jonherries
  #3314304 29-Nov-2024 21:32
Senecio:

I bought a Stand Desk at 25% off for WFH and I needed to replace my phone case so bought a QuadLock and a number of different mounts at 30% off. That's all for me.



Where did you get the quadlock case?

Senecio
  #3314306 29-Nov-2024 21:44
jonherries:
Senecio:

 

I bought a Stand Desk at 25% off for WFH and I needed to replace my phone case so bought a QuadLock and a number of different mounts at 30% off. That's all for me.

 



Where did you get the quadlock case?

 

Supercheap auto. But then in the ordered all the mounts on line as Supercheap only have limited mounts. 

cddt
  #3314320 30-Nov-2024 06:26
Absolutely nothing! 




antoniosk
  #3314321 30-Nov-2024 07:00
My daughter told me of these:

 

 

 

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case [2nd Gen] (USB-C) - JB Hi-Fi

 

 

 

Australia... but still a good price. Of course deals across to NZ dont seem to make it.




johno1234
  #3314324 30-Nov-2024 07:43
Smart cat feeder and water fountain.

johno1234
  #3314325 30-Nov-2024 07:44
Harvey Norman have Apple Airpod mini speakers for $107 which is incredible. Sadly they don't have Airpod Gen2 speakers at all let alone on sale.

 

 

CYaBro
  #3314327 30-Nov-2024 07:48
Have bought one of the 445W solar panels from Trade Depot for $149 and free shipping.
Will be interesting to see how it actually performs.
Have a Bluetti portable battery power station that I’d like to be able to charge if the power is out.
It can take a max of 500W solar so that one panel should be pretty good for it.

2x Buy one get one free plans from Kogan, to renew the kids connections and the wife and I have switched over too.





gabba
  #3314329 30-Nov-2024 08:08
johno1234:

Smart cat feeder and water fountain.



Same.
Spoilt blimmin cat!

Coon
  #3314332 30-Nov-2024 08:29
nothing. i meant to shopback chemist warehouse but i got home at 7 and fell asleep, woke up at 3 am smh

Stu1
  #3314334 30-Nov-2024 08:37
Skysport sub, sunglasses, ps5 headseat, school shoes and sandals for next year. Advent calendars. The one thing I have been waiting for all year never on sale Makala dolphine ukulele always one thing . And a pergola but won’t get it till Feb

Stu1
  #3314336 30-Nov-2024 08:39
billgates:

Xmas presents for kids - Jumpflex 14ft hero trampoline and pro anchor kit. It came with basketball net and acquajet water sprinkler attachment included.


A whole lot of kitchen/outside cooking gear



  1. Gozney Arc XL pizza oven, pizza oven stand, peels and few other bits for it

  2. Thermoworks RFX gateway and 4 wireless probes

  3. Thermoworks thermapen one

  4. Breville kitchen wizz 16 food processor

  5. Field company no9 cast iron griddle


A whole lot of camping gear  -



  1. Couple of exped luxemat's LXW self inflating matress. 

  2. Dometic collapsable bench seat

  3. Dometic PLB40 40Ah lithium iron phosphate battery pack for 12v fridge

  4. A 2nd tent. Nortent Gamme 8PC 

  5. A 2nd tarp. Nortent Helleren PC tarp

  6. Zempire hexolite 80 table

  7. Shark flexbreeze misting fan

  8. 12l portable water container

  9. Couple of dod sugoi camping chairs

  10. Gerber compleat cooking set, cutting board set, tableware set


Still need to get kelty low loveseat, dometic CFX2 45 fridge, couple more exped luxemat's, couple more dod sugoi chair and a 6 x 4 trailer to carry the camping gear.



The kids will love the tramp , great quality. Not too long to make up on Christmas Eve :)

