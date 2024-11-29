A curiosity more than anything.
What did you buy?
Only purchase I made was the Xiaomi Standing Fan 2 for $99
Mostly focused on travel gear
I bought a Stand Desk at 25% off for WFH and I needed to replace my phone case so bought a QuadLock and a number of different mounts at 30% off. That's all for me.
Xmas presents for kids - Jumpflex 14ft hero trampoline and pro anchor kit. It came with basketball net and acquajet water sprinkler attachment included.
A whole lot of kitchen/outside cooking gear
A whole lot of camping gear -
Still need to get kelty low loveseat, dometic CFX2 45 fridge, couple more exped luxemat's, couple more dod sugoi chair and a 6 x 4 trailer to carry the camping gear.
An Ortofon 2m Blue Stylus for my Project Debut Carbon Pro
Senecio:
I bought a Stand Desk at 25% off for WFH and I needed to replace my phone case so bought a QuadLock and a number of different mounts at 30% off. That's all for me.
jonherries:
I bought a Stand Desk at 25% off for WFH and I needed to replace my phone case so bought a QuadLock and a number of different mounts at 30% off. That's all for me.
Where did you get the quadlock case?
Supercheap auto. But then in the ordered all the mounts on line as Supercheap only have limited mounts.
My daughter told me of these:
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case [2nd Gen] (USB-C) - JB Hi-Fi
Australia... but still a good price. Of course deals across to NZ dont seem to make it.
Antoniosk
Harvey Norman have Apple Airpod mini speakers for $107 which is incredible. Sadly they don't have Airpod Gen2 speakers at all let alone on sale.
johno1234:
Smart cat feeder and water fountain.
nothing. i meant to shopback chemist warehouse but i got home at 7 and fell asleep, woke up at 3 am smh
billgates:
Xmas presents for kids - Jumpflex 14ft hero trampoline and pro anchor kit. It came with basketball net and acquajet water sprinkler attachment included.
A whole lot of kitchen/outside cooking gear
- Gozney Arc XL pizza oven, pizza oven stand, peels and few other bits for it
- Thermoworks RFX gateway and 4 wireless probes
- Thermoworks thermapen one
- Breville kitchen wizz 16 food processor
- Field company no9 cast iron griddle
A whole lot of camping gear -
- Couple of exped luxemat's LXW self inflating matress.
- Dometic collapsable bench seat
- Dometic PLB40 40Ah lithium iron phosphate battery pack for 12v fridge
- A 2nd tent. Nortent Gamme 8PC
- A 2nd tarp. Nortent Helleren PC tarp
- Zempire hexolite 80 table
- Shark flexbreeze misting fan
- 12l portable water container
- Couple of dod sugoi camping chairs
- Gerber compleat cooking set, cutting board set, tableware set
Still need to get kelty low loveseat, dometic CFX2 45 fridge, couple more exped luxemat's, couple more dod sugoi chair and a 6 x 4 trailer to carry the camping gear.