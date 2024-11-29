

Have bought one of the 445W solar panels from Trade Depot for $149 and free shipping.

Will be interesting to see how it actually performs.

Have a Bluetti portable battery power station that I’d like to be able to charge if the power is out.

It can take a max of 500W solar so that one panel should be pretty good for it.



2x Buy one get one free plans from Kogan, to renew the kids connections and the wife and I have switched over too.







Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.