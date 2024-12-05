Warehouse Stationary! Was given one of their own branded memo cube refills (like 10 billion pieces). All good. Standard sized. Thought I should get a memo cube to at least store some of them in. Warehouse Stationary has one on sale. Cost me like $1 so its not the end of the world. It does not take standard sized memo paper. It does not take anything that is standard anywhere...... It has rounded corners and is a weird shape to boot. To get the note pad to fit I will have to remove two of the rounded corners. Of course if I had looked at the website listing rather than going in and buying one it clearly says 90x90 and their pads are 97x97.

In case your wondering these are the items in question: Memo Cube & Memo Cube Refill