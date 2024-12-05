Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
askelon

#317997 5-Dec-2024 09:42
Warehouse Stationary!  Was given one of their own branded memo cube refills (like 10 billion pieces). All good. Standard sized. Thought I should get a memo cube to at least store some of them in. Warehouse Stationary has one on sale.  Cost me like $1 so its not the end of the world.  It does not take standard sized memo paper. It does not take anything that is standard anywhere...... It has rounded corners and is a weird shape to boot. To get the note pad to fit I will have to remove two of the rounded corners.  Of course if I had looked at the website listing rather than going in and buying one it clearly says 90x90 and their pads are 97x97. 

 

In case your wondering these are the items in question:  Memo Cube & Memo Cube Refill 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3316111 5-Dec-2024 10:03
And people wonder why some companies aren't doing well.




Jvipers2
  #3316114 5-Dec-2024 10:37
It's a common practise to force customers to be brand loyal...

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3316121 5-Dec-2024 10:41
Jvipers2: It's a common practise to force customers to be brand loyal...

 

 

What? By making the refill not fit the holder?

 

I'd think the common practice would be to have the refill fit the holder.




richms
  #3316122 5-Dec-2024 10:46
Warehouse Stationary's purchasing staff are probably just incompetent and ordered something from the sweatshops that is made for a different country where that is the standard size and now they are stuck with a few 1000 of them with their name on them.




Richard rich.ms

Jvipers2
  #3316192 5-Dec-2024 12:48
freitasm:

What? By making the refill not fit the holder?


I'd think the common practice would be to have the refill fit the holder.


Oops..I thought the memo holder doesn't hold a "standard" memo...didn't catch the memo holder not fitting their own memo refill...

I guess WS is pre-empting shrinkflation of their memo..

throbb
  #3316247 5-Dec-2024 13:14
askelon:

 

Warehouse Stationary!  Was given one of their own branded memo cube refills (like 10 billion pieces). All good. Standard sized. Thought I should get a memo cube to at least store some of them in. Warehouse Stationary has one on sale.  Cost me like $1 so its not the end of the world.  It does not take standard sized memo paper. It does not take anything that is standard anywhere...... It has rounded corners and is a weird shape to boot. To get the note pad to fit I will have to remove two of the rounded corners.  Of course if I had looked at the website listing rather than going in and buying one it clearly says 90x90 and their pads are 97x97. 

 

In case your wondering these are the items in question:  Memo Cube & Memo Cube Refill 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     

  1. Its on clearance not on sale, probably on clearance because it doesn't take the full size refills
  2. You should probably spell Stationery correctly 😁

neb

neb
  #3316248 5-Dec-2024 13:15
askelon: In case your wondering these are the items in question:  Memo Cube & Memo Cube Refill 

 

A bit hard to tell from the photo but is that also the type of refill that's made of compressed tissue paper that you can't write on with a gel ink or felt-nib pen, and that falls apart if it goes anywhere near liquid?



neb

neb
  #3316249 5-Dec-2024 13:18
throbb: Its on clearance not on sale, probably on clearance because it doesn't take the full size refills

 

Also the 7 suffix means it's manager's-discretion pricing, as in each store can drop the price to whatever they feel like in order to get rid of it.  So it's definitely a "get it off the shelves no matter what" product.

wellygary
  #3316268 5-Dec-2024 13:53
richms:

 

Warehouse Stationary's purchasing staff are probably just incompetent and ordered something from the sweatshops that is made for a different country where that is the standard size and now they are stuck with a few 1000 of them with their name on them.

 

 

I suspect they got them gratis as an end of line, ( probably because the manufacturer stopped making the refills)

 

You can still spring for a $2 holder ( $10 including a $8 refill) and they appear to stock refills to fit

 

https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/office-products/books-notebooks/memo-cubes

 

 

cshwone
  #3316308 5-Dec-2024 16:28
throbb:

 

askelon:

 

Warehouse Stationary!  Was given one of their own branded memo cube refills (like 10 billion pieces). All good. Standard sized. Thought I should get a memo cube to at least store some of them in. Warehouse Stationary has one on sale.  Cost me like $1 so its not the end of the world.  It does not take standard sized memo paper. It does not take anything that is standard anywhere...... It has rounded corners and is a weird shape to boot. To get the note pad to fit I will have to remove two of the rounded corners.  Of course if I had looked at the website listing rather than going in and buying one it clearly says 90x90 and their pads are 97x97. 

 

In case your wondering these are the items in question:  Memo Cube & Memo Cube Refill 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     

  1. Its on clearance not on sale, probably on clearance because it doesn't take the full size refills
  2. You should probably spell Stationery correctly 😁

 

 

I suspect Stationary is quite appropriate here :)

Brunzy
  #3316319 5-Dec-2024 17:20
cshwone:

throbb:


askelon:


Warehouse Stationary!  Was given one of their own branded memo cube refills (like 10 billion pieces). All good. Standard sized. Thought I should get a memo cube to at least store some of them in. Warehouse Stationary has one on sale.  Cost me like $1 so its not the end of the world.  It does not take standard sized memo paper. It does not take anything that is standard anywhere...... It has rounded corners and is a weird shape to boot. To get the note pad to fit I will have to remove two of the rounded corners.  Of course if I had looked at the website listing rather than going in and buying one it clearly says 90x90 and their pads are 97x97. 


In case your wondering these are the items in question:  Memo Cube & Memo Cube Refill 


 



 



  1. Its on clearance not on sale, probably on clearance because it doesn't take the full size refills

  2. You should probably spell Stationery correctly 😁



I suspect Stationary is quite appropriate here :)



You beat me to it ;-))

