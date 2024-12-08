Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicNot a meaningful title
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18602 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318024 8-Dec-2024 12:40
Send private message

I have been thinking about time travel, as one does. The laws of physics don’t say it is impossible, and if something is possible in this Universe, it happens. What makes us think it doesn’t, is simply that we don’t know it does.

 

Take Stephen Hawking’s famous time travel party. The guests arrived (on time, of course), availed themselves liberally of the refreshments, amused themselves hugely racing Hawking’s wheelchair up and down Trinity Street, thanked their host effusively for the wonderful time, bestowed amazing gifts from the future on him, and left. 

 

Unfortunately, their time line left with them, leaving Hawking with no evidence or memory whatsoever of the marvellous event. Time travel is certainly possible and it happens literally all the time. Unfortunately you have no point of reference other than your own when it does happen. You can kill your grandfather as often as you like but you will never know about it and he will still always be there smiling when you come back.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
Rickles
2913 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3317979 8-Dec-2024 14:02
Send private message

I read this in 2065 at the Galactic Library on Alpha Centauri during Towel Day celebrations -

 

One of the major problems encountered in time travel is not that of accidentally becoming your own father or mother. There is no problem involved in becoming your own father or mother that a broadminded and well-adjusted family can’t cope with. There is also no problem about changing the course of history – the course of history does not change because it all fits together like a jigsaw. All the important changes have happened before the things they were supposed to change and it all sorts itself out in the end.

 

Douglas Adams.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
floydbloke
3500 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3317984 8-Dec-2024 14:52
Send private message

If only I could find my flux capacitor.




Thanks for explaining "plethora".

 

It means a lot.

Rickles
2913 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3317985 8-Dec-2024 14:59
Send private message

     >If only I could find my flux capacitor.<

 

I think Zefram Cochrane managed to supersede that.



neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318076 8-Dec-2024 18:42
Send private message

floydbloke:

 

If only I could find my flux capacitor.

 

 

Whoever stole it seems to have it up for sale on Trademe.

logo
644 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3318200 8-Dec-2024 21:55
Send private message

We're all time travellers. Everyone is doing it right this moment.

 

 

 

It just so happens that it's all in one direction and at the same speed.

 

 

 

If one day I can work out how to reverse a trailer then maybe I can work out how to reverse time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

SaltyNZ
8152 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318208 8-Dec-2024 22:20
Send private message

neb:

 

floydbloke:

 

If only I could find my flux capacitor.

 

 

Whoever stole it seems to have it up for sale on Trademe.

 

 

 

 

I'll buy it and get it back to you last week.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Handle9
11229 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318223 9-Dec-2024 00:58
Send private message

floydbloke:

 

If only I could find my flux capacitor.

 

 

Then you could power it by fusion in 20 years.....



Tinkerisk
4197 posts

Uber Geek


  #3318231 9-Dec-2024 04:40
Send private message

Deja-vu. Funnily enough, I immediately felt at home in the cockpit of a Spitfire Vb in Duxford and (although there was absolutely no standard instrument layout back then) I knew immediately which buttons were where, whereas I couldn't do a thing with a Messerschmitt Bf-109E - I would probably have wrecked it straight away.

 

The same with a DH.82 Tiger-Moth hopping over the stone walls of Kent at ant-knee height. I must have been trained on it once (well, that flying wire jam doesn't have thaaaat many instruments). When I once flew a Piper Arrow II in formation at 2500ft over the Channel to England in the 90s for the first time, the rocks and aerials of Dover seemed to me as if I had seen them again and again at some point in the past when I was returning from a mission.

 

Totally weird (but yes, I also have Stephen Hawking's books on my shelf).




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright