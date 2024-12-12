I'll keep this brief - my son was persuaded by a friend to sign onto what was then Vodafone New Zealand (now One NZ, but as this mostly happened before the rebrand I will refer to them as Vodafone) with a plan and a phone, which were for her (the friend) and she was given authority on the account. She talked my son into doing this because she already had shit credit. My son has learnt a massive, massive lesson here and he is very aware that he's seriously screwed up and he'll never help someone out again. So please don't bother jumping all over him - he has huge mental anxieties and this has already seriously knocked him around mentally. He's been failed by our mental health system on top of everything else.



Fast forward to around a year later (I'm not sure exactly how much later it was) and my son was being chased by a debt collection firm on behalf of Vodafone - the friend had paid for a couple of months and then nothing further. Son told the collection firm the debt is in dispute and he then gets ghosted by the "friend" when he tries to find out what is going on.



The friend finally admits to (I think Vodafone) that the debt is hers and she makes payment plan with Vodafone, by this point One NZ. The friend stops paying after just one payment, as we understand it.



One NZ refers debt to a different! collection agency a few months ago who are now chasing my son. He has told them that it is in dispute, but this time the "friend" is having nothing to do with it or admitting to anything. And this firm has told him (tricked him?) into agreeing to a payment plan - even though they were told this is in dispute.



Some important facts

- my son never once received a single statement from Vodafone, or demands for payment;

- Vodafone refuse to provide invoices/statements to my son, even on requesting, citing pivacy;

- the first collection agency would not (could not?) provide and significant details to my son, no invoices /statements, what was actually paid, nothing;

- the second collection agency cannot provide any significant detail to my son, they claim they've not been given this by One NZ, and there was a mention of privacy also;



I've laid out these facts to the second collection agency and asked them to confirm what they know and what their actions have been, and I've demanded that they hand over copies of all electronic and physical documents with in 7 days.



At this point I'm pretty sure that One NZ and both collection agencies have well and truly overstepped a variety of regulations and laws and that I should be asking the New Zealand Police and the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman to be looking into all of this for a number of reasons! I want to try and get it resolved as quickly as I can as this is again starting to affect his mental health and I don't want him to get to the point where he's suicidal again.



Based on the above, am I barking up the wrong tree and he just needs to pay the debt? (he recently l Iost his job standing up for colleagues, but it made all that companies Team Lead looks bad and so as a contractor he was cut, so payment is going to be slow). Or do the police need to be involved for the coercion of my son by his "friend".



After some sound advice on what we can and should do, and where and to whom do we go please. Thanks.



Oh... And sorry I lied about keeping it brief, I did try.