Auckland rates-funded rubbish service
#318133 19-Dec-2024 10:55
I am in Waitakere, Auckland and the administration charge for downsizing the bin in this area is free.

 

See Bin tag use to end and other web pages from this point onwards.

 

 

 

"The standard targeted rate for rubbish collections for each household is $174.77. This is for a standard council rubbish bin size (120L capacity)."

 

This is what I have.

 

"Ratepayers have the option to request either:

 

  •  

    • a smaller bin (80L capacity) with a lower rate of $145.24
    • a larger bin (240L capacity) with a higher rate of $290.09"

I am thinking of getting the smaller bin (saving $29.53 per year). On average, we put our bin out every 3 weeks.

 

I understand, Auckland Council are considering a fortnightly collection, rather than weekly.

 

In theory (for me), an 80L bin should be able to hold 2 weeks worth of rubbish. I can cope with that; the unknown is when I purchase something in a hard(ish) plastic case which is not numbered 1,2 or 5 (for the recycling bin). The plastic can take up quite a bit of room in the general refuse bin (and it will be smaller).

 

If I downsize, there is no refund. My next annual rates bill will show the new (and reduced) charge.

 

I may as well keep my 120L bin for as long as possible and have the option of putting it out weekly, fortnightly or every 3 weeks,

 

I believe the current rates period is 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025

 

But when in 2025 should I swap, to ensure my next rates includes the reduced rate?

 

 




  #3322238 19-Dec-2024 11:00
Sounds about right. This is similar in Christchurch. You can get an additional 240 L recycling bin for just $45 per year or change the size of your red (80 L, in lieu of 120 L only) and green bins (240 L or 120 L from 80 L). Collection in Christchurch is every other week for red and yellow (alternating weeks) with green every week. No issues with this. I have the extra yellow bin which I only use infrequently but is useful if I forget to put one out or have a lot of paper / cardboard packaging to recycle.



  #3322255 19-Dec-2024 12:16
Biggest issue here is tags use to cost circa $80 a year ($4.20 each? every 3 weeks), and now getting the same thing for $175




  #3322270 19-Dec-2024 13:08
This is a topic which irritates me, because Auckland Council has decided my property is a "multi-unit dwelling", despite not meeting the requirements of such under the Residential Tenancies Act, and therefore I have to pay rates for multiple bins which I don't have and wouldn't use even if I had them. 




  #3322280 19-Dec-2024 13:50
alisam:

 

  •  

    • a smaller bin (80L capacity) with a lower rate of $145.24
    • a larger bin (240L capacity) with a higher rate of $290.09"

 

We currently use a small bin and it goes out every 6-8 weeks thanks to recycling and worm bin. The new model will double what we pay per year. I was hoping they'd tag the bins so we'd get a further rebate.




  #3322285 19-Dec-2024 14:05
mentalinc:

 

Biggest issue here is tags use to cost circa $80 a year ($4.20 each? every 3 weeks), and now getting the same thing for $175

 



They were already paid in rates too, so wasn't just ~$80.

  #3322288 19-Dec-2024 14:14
caffynz:

 

mentalinc:

 

Biggest issue here is tags use to cost circa $80 a year ($4.20 each? every 3 weeks), and now getting the same thing for $175

 



They were already paid in rates too, so wasn't just ~$80.

 

 

not in all parts of auckland.... this is changing so it is all parts of auckland

  #3322291 19-Dec-2024 14:19
Jase2985:

 

caffynz:

 

mentalinc:

 

Biggest issue here is tags use to cost circa $80 a year ($4.20 each? every 3 weeks), and now getting the same thing for $175

 



They were already paid in rates too, so wasn't just ~$80.

 

 

not in all parts of auckland.... this is changing so it is all parts of auckland

 



Righto... it is confusing. 

OP - other thing to consider is - changing bins will incur a fee too. I changed my bins during the fee-waiver period. 

 
 
 
 

  #3322294 19-Dec-2024 14:24
cddt:

 

This is a topic which irritates me, because Auckland Council has decided my property is a "multi-unit dwelling", despite not meeting the requirements of such under the Residential Tenancies Act, and therefore I have to pay rates for multiple bins which I don't have and wouldn't use even if I had them. 

 

 

You don't have to order the bins. We recently moved into a newly subdivided property and we haven't ordered any bins yet (as we are currently just using MIL's bins next door). I was surprised that they don't automatically send out bins for new properties. However I realized this makes sense as sometimes people may subdivide a property and not move in until months/years/etc later due to house not being ready or whatever. So basically you don't need to pay for any bins straight away -- you just order the bins you need at the time you need them. When we get round to ordering our bins we'll just pop onto the council website and order the specific bins we want -- and AC will simply invoice for the cost of the bins we order, and from the next full rates year the cost is added into the rates bill.

 

If you already have the bins, I'd contact council and get them to collect them back and not charge you for the bins you don't have.

  #3322296 19-Dec-2024 14:29
KiwiSurfer:

 

You don't have to order the bins. We recently moved into a newly subdivided property and we haven't ordered any bins yet (as we are currently just using MIL's bins next door). I was surprised that they don't automatically send out bins for new properties. However I realized this makes sense as sometimes people may subdivide a property and not move in until months/years/etc later due to house not being ready or whatever. So basically you don't need to pay for any bins straight away -- you just order the bins you need at the time you need them. When we get round to ordering our bins we'll just pop onto the council website and order the specific bins we want -- and AC will simply invoice for the cost of the bins we order, and from the next full rates year the cost is added into the rates bill.

 

If you already have the bins, I'd contact council and get them to collect them back and not charge you for the bins you don't have.

 

 

Unfortunately that isn't my issue - the council has in correspondence confirmed I have to pay for two sets of rubbish collections on the annual rates invoice even though I have only one set of bins. 




  #3322412 19-Dec-2024 15:50
Econowaste have a pay-per-collect options you could consider for the future, and cancel your Auckland Council service alltogether (at the appropriate time)




  #3322430 19-Dec-2024 16:52
Not sure you can cancel the council provided service?




  #3322434 19-Dec-2024 17:10
caffynz:

 

OP - other thing to consider is - changing bins will incur a fee too. I changed my bins during the fee-waiver period. 

 

 

Will I?

 

Auckland City Council says

 

 

I live in Waitakere.




  #3322446 19-Dec-2024 18:28
mentalinc:

 

Not sure you can cancel the council provided service?

 

 

I understand you can, and found an online form that states:

 

You can use this form to:

 

  • order a new rubbish bin
  • request a different sized rubbish bin
  • cancel our rubbish bin collection service

 




  #3322455 19-Dec-2024 18:38
mentalinc:

 

Not sure you can cancel the council provided service?

 

 

"You may be able to opt out of food scraps, refuse and recycling rates charges, but you will still be charged the waste management base rate."

 

Waste Management -Food Scraps Service
A targeted rate to help fund the food scraps collection service.
$81.19

 


Waste Management - Minimum Base Charge
A targeted rate that funds inorganic collection service, resource recovery centres & other regional waste services.
$63.07

 


Waste Management - Refuse Standard
A targeted rate that funds 120/140 litre bin (or equivalent) refuse collection.
174.77

Waste Management - Standard Recycling
A targeted rate that funds recycling collection. 
$106.64

  #3322519 20-Dec-2024 07:55
alisam:

 

caffynz:

 

OP - other thing to consider is - changing bins will incur a fee too. I changed my bins during the fee-waiver period. 

 

 

Will I?

 

Auckland City Council says

 

 

I live in Waitakere.

 



Well, someone at the Council told me porkies then. They told me there was a fee-waiver period until a date in December (which I can't remember now), so I changed my bin before that. 

