I am in Waitakere, Auckland and the administration charge for downsizing the bin in this area is free.

See Bin tag use to end and other web pages from this point onwards.

"The standard targeted rate for rubbish collections for each household is $174.77. This is for a standard council rubbish bin size (120L capacity)."

This is what I have.

"Ratepayers have the option to request either:

a smaller bin (80L capacity) with a lower rate of $145.24 a larger bin (240L capacity) with a higher rate of $290.09"



I am thinking of getting the smaller bin (saving $29.53 per year). On average, we put our bin out every 3 weeks.

I understand, Auckland Council are considering a fortnightly collection, rather than weekly.

In theory (for me), an 80L bin should be able to hold 2 weeks worth of rubbish. I can cope with that; the unknown is when I purchase something in a hard(ish) plastic case which is not numbered 1,2 or 5 (for the recycling bin). The plastic can take up quite a bit of room in the general refuse bin (and it will be smaller).

If I downsize, there is no refund. My next annual rates bill will show the new (and reduced) charge.

I may as well keep my 120L bin for as long as possible and have the option of putting it out weekly, fortnightly or every 3 weeks,

I believe the current rates period is 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025

But when in 2025 should I swap, to ensure my next rates includes the reduced rate?