ForumsOff topicTradeMe Developers Failing Up again - New Post Auction emails are a dog's breakfast
spacedog

#318161 22-Dec-2024 09:24
Well more 'New Look' changes are coming out and it's pretty obvious TradeMe's developers didn't even bother to look at the way emails are sending out after an auction before pushing this change into the live environment.

 

When an auction closes or sells with Buy Now this is how the payment instructions get posted....virtually unreadable. It's stripping out every line-break and removing every space after punctuation. 

 

Just when I think TradeMe can't make the site even more awful, they find a new way to lower the bar.  Talk about failing-up....

 

 

 

New and IMPROVED (yeah, right!) version

 

 

 

 

Old version that was actually readable....

 

Create new topic
richms
  #3323168 22-Dec-2024 10:39
Hey, they still don't put AM or PM in the auction closing in x hours emails, despite me telling them years ago and them saying they would fix it.

 

The place is run by people that are asleep at the wheel and when they finally lose enough custom to matter they will be "we have no idea how this happened" with shocked pikachu face.




Richard rich.ms



yitz
  #3323170 22-Dec-2024 10:55
spacedog:

 

It's stripping out every line-break and removing every space after punctuation. 

 

Looks like they forgot the last step - convert to text speak...

neb

neb
  #3323198 22-Dec-2024 14:28
To quote Corporal Blackadder, I'd say about 90% of all user-facing software in existence today is in desperate need of a "Please, please, please, please, stop".



spacedog

  #3323206 22-Dec-2024 14:51
neb:

 

To quote Corporal Blackadder, I'd say about 90% of all user-facing software in existence today is in desperate need of a "Please, please, please, please, stop".

 

 

Agree. I get the distinct feeling that the devs/engineers at most of these companies keep making changes not because they need to be made, but because if they don't they won't keep getting paid and/or their department/budget will get cut/downsized.

gzt

gzt
  #3323274 22-Dec-2024 15:53
Big changes like this, these days, are driven by product managers, and then to a lesser extent designers. No need to blame developers and engineers all the time.

