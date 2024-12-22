Well more 'New Look' changes are coming out and it's pretty obvious TradeMe's developers didn't even bother to look at the way emails are sending out after an auction before pushing this change into the live environment.

When an auction closes or sells with Buy Now this is how the payment instructions get posted....virtually unreadable. It's stripping out every line-break and removing every space after punctuation.

Just when I think TradeMe can't make the site even more awful, they find a new way to lower the bar. Talk about failing-up....

New and IMPROVED (yeah, right!) version

Old version that was actually readable....