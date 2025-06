Everything costs more, of that there's no doubt.

It's how much more that I have never looked at.

I know I earn OK money, but that money used to go a lot further.

My wife and I were talking about it the other day - we wouldn't have batted an eyelid at a $500 unexpected bill a few short years ago - now it ends up coming out of the savings or reduces our ability to do something "fun" that fortnight/month, depending on the expense or the $ amount involved.

We are having a far leaner Christmas this year, but we're in the fortunate position of owning our own home with enough equity that if we were forced to sell, we'd walk away with plenty in the bank to have a comfortable life while renting.



I'm thankful of having a company car that I have largely unlimited personal use of. With it being electric, I'll charge at home while on annual leave and try to manage my roadtrips so I don't have to personally pay for any refuelling.

Things like electricity, rates, water rates etc always go up, but what's really killing us is the amount we have spent at Supermarkets this year!





We have a family of 4 adults - the kids are both Uni students, so don't pay board. They earn next to nothing in their part-time jobs as it is.

Average trip to the supermarket is $100-150. We do that many more times than we used to, as we are doing smaller shops, rather than stocking up with really big shops.

We mix our shopping up between the supermarket chains depending on how we are feeling.

In December at Woolworths alone: $883.62

In November: $971.05

Factor in the fairly frequent trips to Pak n Save and the odd trip to New World and we'd be spending probably close to $1300 a month at supermarkets alone.

Then we have every other expense like insurances, mobile phones and internet, pet care, fuel for the personally owned car (and servicing and repairs on top of that).

House maintenance is also getting more expensive as the house ages.

It's no wonder we are often stretched, which wasn't an issue for us a few years ago.



EDIT:

Just realised that this was only data from my WW Rewards card. My wife also has one and would spend about half again what I do, as fill-in shops or if she's at the till, rather than me.

So it's worse than we thought!

She works part-time and we have just realised that her entire post-tax earnings are taken up in supermarket shops, leaving my salary to cover every other conceivable cost.

It's no wonder we struggle some months!