What did The Grinch bring you for Christmas 2024?
#318188 24-Dec-2024 08:44
Aim to keep this light hearted.

 

What did The Grinch bring you for Christmas that you could really have done without?  I'll go first.

 

 

 

Notice of the liquidation of a long term client's business, received on the 23rd of December just before 6pm.  Not the first thing I wanted to see this morning!  Fortunately the amount involved is in the single-digit thousands which does sting but not significantly impact us.

 

For our Sydney-based client this is the conclusion of the last 40 years of his life's work, which makes our small financial loss pale in significance.  I've send him a text message to check in and see what we can do to make the wind-up process as smooth as possible.  And to remind him that I'm looking forward to a catch up over dinner when I'm next in Sydney.  My shout, of course.




 Dynamic

xpd
  #3324072 24-Dec-2024 08:52
A user wanting a license for a product NOW, even though in the same request they've said the project does not start until well into the new year. DENIED

 

 




Handsomedan
  #3324075 24-Dec-2024 08:53
A blocked drain




neb

neb
  #3324309 24-Dec-2024 23:55
A notice from the body corporate, sent at 16:59:59 last Friday (office is now closed until January) saying that due to renovation work in the building due to start early next year landlords have to chuck out their tenants.



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #3324321 25-Dec-2024 06:22
My mum, waiting until Xmas morning, to tell me that she forgot to get chocolate sprinkles for the pav.




CYaBro
  #3324326 25-Dec-2024 06:36
Handsomedan:

A blocked drain



Similar to us.
Had to get a plumber and a contractor with a big digger out to sort out drainage from our septic tank.




sir1963
  #3324331 25-Dec-2024 07:01
Just shelled out almost 10K to the body corporate for painting the outside of the property.

fearandloathing
  #3324387 25-Dec-2024 12:45
Covid

 
 
 
 

richms
  #3324394 25-Dec-2024 13:39
fearandloathing: Covid

 

 

 

I have made it to the holidays without being sick with something for the first time in probably 3 years now, so to avoid getting anything I will probably not be going anywhere over the break. I think I have enough supplies at home to complete some projects.




jonherries
  #3324398 25-Dec-2024 14:02
Still waiting on my minor annoyance NZ Post delivery post from more than 10 days ago…

fearandloathing
  #3324493 25-Dec-2024 19:58
richms:

 

fearandloathing: Covid

 

I have made it to the holidays without being sick with something for the first time in probably 3 years now, so to avoid getting anything I will probably not be going anywhere over the break. I think I have enough supplies at home to complete some projects.

 

 

The thing is, I had Covid, last Christmas as well.

Eva888
  #3324510 25-Dec-2024 22:04
My cousin arrived saying their internet wasn’t working since yesterday. They are with Vodafone/One. He just called back to say it was because the bill wasn’t paid and no one answering the phones. Ok he had forgotten but who turns off the internet on Christmas Eve. Couldn’t they have waited a couple days? 

sir1963
  #3324511 25-Dec-2024 22:07
fearandloathing:

 

The thing is, I had Covid, last Christmas as well.

 

 

 

 

Me and Her have yet to have COVID... long may that last.

Eva888
  #3324512 25-Dec-2024 22:09
fearandloathing: Covid

 

 

 

Was it a curse or a blessing? 

 

I am thinking to acquire Covid next year three days before Xmas. 

Handle9
  #3324513 25-Dec-2024 22:22
The dishwasher died on Christmas Eve. Fortunately it was a very quick repair and I live in a country where Christmas isn’t a holiday.

Tinkerisk
  #3324517 26-Dec-2024 03:51
In this year no Grinch has turned up around the house. That's probably because our dog Skipper watches out for them like a sniper. 😁




