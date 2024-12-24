Aim to keep this light hearted.

What did The Grinch bring you for Christmas that you could really have done without? I'll go first.

Notice of the liquidation of a long term client's business, received on the 23rd of December just before 6pm. Not the first thing I wanted to see this morning! Fortunately the amount involved is in the single-digit thousands which does sting but not significantly impact us.

For our Sydney-based client this is the conclusion of the last 40 years of his life's work, which makes our small financial loss pale in significance. I've send him a text message to check in and see what we can do to make the wind-up process as smooth as possible. And to remind him that I'm looking forward to a catch up over dinner when I'm next in Sydney. My shout, of course.