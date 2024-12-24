Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Happy Xmas / Holidays!

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
#318193 24-Dec-2024 17:04
Have a good one all, and take care! :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

Goosey
  #3324262 24-Dec-2024 17:35
Happy Christmas! 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3324310 25-Dec-2024 00:00
Merry Christmas to you, people.




MaxineN
Max
  #3324311 25-Dec-2024 00:18
Merry Christmas from Japan!




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Tinkerisk
  #3324316 25-Dec-2024 01:16
Merry Christmas to ALL from Germany! 🎄😊




Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #3324318 25-Dec-2024 06:17
A very Merry Christmas to you and yours, from me and mine.




Handle9
  #3324319 25-Dec-2024 06:19
Merry Christmas from the land of sand!

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #3324320 25-Dec-2024 06:20
Merry Christmas everyone.

 

Thanks for another wonderful year in the Zone.




Dingbatt
  #3324322 25-Dec-2024 06:23
Merry Christmas Everyone! Have a peaceful and joyous day.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

maoriboy
  #3324323 25-Dec-2024 06:29
Merry Christmas everyone. Hope you all have a great day.





sarg
  #3324327 25-Dec-2024 06:38
Happy Christmas to the Geekzone team and their families 




jen1001
  #3324329 25-Dec-2024 06:52
Merry Christmas to all the Geekzone crew!




floydbloke
  #3324332 25-Dec-2024 07:04
I'm only here for the badge...

 

 

 

 

 

...bur seriously, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and yours.




Behodar
  #3324337 25-Dec-2024 07:26
Merry Christmas everyone :)

jamesrt
  #3324340 25-Dec-2024 08:08
Merry Christmas!

Handsomedan
  #3324341 25-Dec-2024 08:08
Merry Chrimbas everyone!

Hope you have a fab day!




