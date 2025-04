I have no idea what brand you have and can't find anything matching your description on M10 site.



This is from the description of another spendy umbrella from a different retailer

"To ensure the strength of our cantilever umbrellas we put them through the ultimate wind test. Setup in a wind tunnel and exposed to high winds, the umbrella stood up to gusts of up to 64 km/h (18m/s). So you can ensure it will stand up to the toughest NZ winds - even if you’ve taken cover inside by that time." The idea that 64km/h is anywhere near the toughest NZ winds is a joke.