A very Happy New Year to Geekzone and everyone who makes it what it is. Have a good one everybody!
Happy New Year, you all, here's to a good 2025.
Happy New Year!
Happy new year!
Jarle Dahl Bergersen | Referral Links: Want $50 off when you join Octopus Energy? Use this referral code
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Happy New Year, Folks! Here it‘s noon but I think we will follow asap. 😉
And … 😈
- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 0.1PB storage capacity on premise
- IoT: thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D: two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze -
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.
No matter where you go, there you are.
Sony
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
A very happy new year to all geekzoners
Happy New Year All.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
Happy New Year!
Happy New Year, hard to believe we’re now 25 years post Y2K
Happy new year boys and girls. All the best for the coming year.
Anyone broken their new year resolutions yet?