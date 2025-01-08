Hi all,

This February, I’m taking on the Move Your Butt challenge to raise money to support vital patient services and research to reduce the impact of bowel cancer.

Every month, 100 Kiwis lose their lives to bowel cancer, and 250 are diagnosed. It’s a sobering statistic, but by participating in this challenge, I’m committed to helping change this.

Every dollar I raise goes directly to Bowel Cancer NZ, funding essential services for patients and survivors, such as counselling, physiotherapy, and financial assistance. These services provide the support and care that Many people desperately need as they battle bowel cancer. And every kilometre I walk during the challenge honours one of the 100 Kiwis we lose to this disease each month.

This cause means a great deal to me, so I’m asking for your help. Your donation, no matter how large or small, will go a long way in helping me reach my fundraising goal and providing life-changing support to those affected by bowel cancer.

It only takes a minute to donate, and your generosity will make a real difference to the lives of those who need it most. Together, we can help fight bowel cancer and make sure no one has to face it alone.

Thank you for your support! 🧡

https://bowelcancernz.grassrootz.com/move-your-butt-2025/gavin-quayle?tab=updates

Hope some of you join to help fundraise as well!!!