Geek @ Coastguard NZ
#318337 8-Jan-2025 08:36
Hi all, 

 

 

 

This February, I’m taking on the Move Your Butt challenge to raise money to support vital patient services and research to reduce the impact of bowel cancer.

 

Every month, 100 Kiwis lose their lives to bowel cancer, and 250 are diagnosed. It’s a sobering statistic, but by participating in this challenge, I’m committed to helping change this.

 

 

 

Every dollar I raise goes directly to Bowel Cancer NZ, funding essential services for patients and survivors, such as counselling, physiotherapy, and financial assistance. These services provide the support and care that Many people desperately need as they battle bowel cancer. And every kilometre I walk during the challenge honours one of the 100 Kiwis we lose to this disease each month.

 

 

 

This cause means a great deal to me, so I’m asking for your help. Your donation, no matter how large or small, will go a long way in helping me reach my fundraising goal and providing life-changing support to those affected by bowel cancer.

 

 

 

It only takes a minute to donate, and your generosity will make a real difference to the lives of those who need it most. Together, we can help fight bowel cancer and make sure no one has to face it alone.

 

Thank you for your support! 🧡

 

https://bowelcancernz.grassrootz.com/move-your-butt-2025/gavin-quayle?tab=updates

 

 

 

Hope some of you join to help fundraise as well!!! 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

  #3328993 8-Jan-2025 09:07
Good cause. Cheers Gav!




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
  #3329101 8-Jan-2025 15:07
Thanks for this XPD, despite recently losing a cousin to bowel cancer I'd never heard of this fundraiser. Have now signed up to do it as well.

 

 

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's.

