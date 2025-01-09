Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicIt shouldn't happen to a vet
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18507 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318356 9-Jan-2025 17:46
Send private message quote this post

I just had the shock of my life. I tried to arrange an appointment with the vet to have my cat’s teeth cleaned. The estimate they gave me comes to more than a thousand dollars! Even my own teeth don’t cost that much.

 

This started me thinking. I have felt vaguely dissatisfied with my vet services for some time. Not with the individual vets, to be sure. All have been pleasant and completely professional. I have no complaints about that.

 

My issue lies with the way the vet clinics are set up. First, they all seem to be big business. They are all part of larger franchises as far as I can tell. This imposes a certain way of working on them. What it means to me is I can’t just ring my vet up with a simple question. For one thing, I have to go through a receptionist and a bloody menu. For another, I don’t have a vet. I just have a ‘vet service’. That is my second thing. Every time I bring in my cat, a different vet sees me. It is impossible to build up a relationship with the vet, which I find important. She never gets to know me or my cat. All she does is read the notes from the last appointment. I find this very unsatisfactory. In Holland and other countries I have lived in, vet practices have single vets who know their customers and their animals. 

 

It doesn’t help that I live in Hastings. This is a big town but a small city. It isn’t even close to Wellington, let alone Auckland. There are options, but they are limited. What am I to do? 

 

I realise that Bondi Vet is staged and should not be held up as an example, but that is how I wish things were. I want a beautiful hunk of a man brimming with kindness and compassion who will leap into his car and drive all day to treat my cat and give me a hug. Lacking that, I would really like to just be able to have a single vet, like I have a single doctor, that I can build a professional relationship with who knows my animal so I don’t have to explain everything all over again every time I bring the cat in. I would also like a vet I can contact with simple questions without having to thread through receptionists and menus. I do realise and appreciate that there have to be limits. A vet can’t be on call all the time, not even if his name is Chris Brown, and the service has to make an income. I don’t have a problem with any of that. 

 

But I really hate the way things are in my part of New Zealand at this time.
  




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78886 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329633 9-Jan-2025 17:58
Send private message quote this post

Our local vet is independent. The prices are reasonable for a consultation but can get expensive quickly.

 

Our oldest dog has been diagnosed with a heart disease, and that's costing us dearly in meds every month.

 

She had a seizure the week between Christmas and New Year. I called them, and they let me in immediately, which is excellent. Because of the seizure, we had a blood test done to check sugar levels and other indicators. That was the expensive bit. But not at the levels you are experiencing.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).

gzt

gzt
16814 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3329647 9-Jan-2025 18:45
Send private message quote this post

Is that estimate a visit or at their clinic? 

 

 

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3329648 9-Jan-2025 18:51
Send private message quote this post

@Rikkitic A quick Google search showed this vet clinic. Are you aware of them? They say:

 

 

 

“… privately owned… we pride ourselves in providing friendly, family-focused care … .

 

As a three-vet practice you have the choice of having the same vet every time, which builds a lasting relationship with the carer of your pet.

 

We are your veterinarian like your veterinarian used to be.”

 

 

 

All the things you're looking for and only 12min/10km from Hastings - but I realise you don't live right in Hastings.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



gzt

gzt
16814 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3329649 9-Jan-2025 18:51
Send private message quote this post

I imagine the process is trickier and riskier the older the cat is.

 

Pet stores sell cat toothpaste etc if you are confident in your household's cat safe wrangling abilities.

 

Animates has in-store vets in some locations - but not in Napier/Hastings as far as I'm aware.

gzt

gzt
16814 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3329650 9-Jan-2025 18:54
Send private message quote this post

Good point from eracode + there are many cat specialist vets. Your first call might not have been keen on that type of work.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18507 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3329657 9-Jan-2025 19:17
Send private message quote this post

gzt:

 

Is that estimate a visit or at their clinic? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

That is the cost of the procedure. It takes place at the clinic. If they were even prepared to come out to my place, which wouldn't make sense anyway, it would probably cost ten thousand.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18507 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3329659 9-Jan-2025 19:19
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

A quick Google search showed this vet clinic. Are you aware of them? They say:

 

“… privately owned… we pride ourselves in providing friendly, family-focused care … .

 

As a three-vet practice you have the choice of having the same vet every time, which builds a lasting relationship with the carer of your pet.

 

We are your veterinarian like your veterinarian used to be.”

 

 

If only. It would be perfect but Clive is just too far away. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



Jase2985
13401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329660 9-Jan-2025 19:20
Send private message quote this post

Tried mixing in some oral care cat feed? Yes it's not cheap at $98.59 for 4Kg or $2.46/100g

 

We mix in 2kgs per 10kg bag of their other food. 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18507 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3329661 9-Jan-2025 19:24
Send private message quote this post

gzt:

 

I imagine the process is trickier and riskier the older the cat is.

 

Pet stores sell cat toothpaste etc if you are confident in your household's cat safe wrangling abilities.

 

Animates has in-store vets in some locations - but not in Napier/Hastings as far as I'm aware.

 

 

The system with my current vet, which I hate, is the cat has to have a problem, I make an appointment and bring the cat in, and then I can talk to whichever vet is available. But I need to discuss the whole thing, what they do, why they do it, what alternative there might be. There is a huge communication chasm in the current setup. It isn't easy to just ask for information, or even to find someone to ask. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18507 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3329663 9-Jan-2025 19:25
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

Tried mixing in some oral care cat feed? Yes it's not cheap at $98.59 for 4Kg or $2.46/100g

 

We mix in 2kgs per 10kg bag of their other food. 

 

 

And that is what I want to discuss with a vet. If I can find one who will talk to me.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18507 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3329666 9-Jan-2025 19:30
Send private message quote this post

I have sent off a query to another vet service advertising their virtues. I will see what kind of response I get.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

johno1234
2563 posts

Uber Geek


  #3329669 9-Jan-2025 19:40
Send private message quote this post

Our Auckland vet never seems less than 200-300 for a cat visit. The vet in Whangamata is way cheaper for both visits and meds.

Basically unaffordable for lots of people so we get pet suffering.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18507 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3329673 9-Jan-2025 19:53
Send private message quote this post

I will not permit my pets to suffer. But I don't want to feed an excessively greedy corporate system either. We pay too much for everything in this country.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3329870 10-Jan-2025 08:15
Send private message quote this post

Given the magnitude of your problem - extreme dislike of the vets' corporate structure and outrageous pricing - how critical is it that the cat's teeth get cleaned? Maybe your cat has a specific oral problem and cleaning is essential.

 

Do cats have to be anaesthetised for the cleaning and that accounts for the cost? I'm guessing that 99.9% of domestic cats go through life without their teeth being cleaned and are none the worse.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

robjg63
4066 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3329873 10-Jan-2025 08:23
Send private message quote this post

I recall from the last cat we had around 10 years ago, the vet said the better quality dried foods are nutritionally pretty good for them (and the cat loved it), but they can cause quite a lot of mineral build up around the teeth.

 

I would imagine that eating a more meat/flesh 'natural' based diet is proably better for the teeth - but who wants to be mucking about with meat.

 

 

 

In defence of vets, they usually have quite a lot of expensive gear (xray/scanners/surgery/anesthetic/premises) and get no government subsidies.

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright