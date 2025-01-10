Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gzt









#318364 10-Jan-2025 11:33


The original and best reviewed is Ember and Ember 2. It retails for NZ$249 which is ok conversion at today's exchange rate when compared to current amazon prices.

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/ember-temperature-control-smart-mug-2-295ml-copper $249

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/ember-temperature-control-smart-mug-2-295ml-black $197 

 

I'm finding it very very hard to press the buy button on a $250 coffee mug especially in NZ summer. It will be really nice in winter. That is when I started thinking about it. I was too slow drinking my morning coffee today ;  )

 

My question is do you have one of these and what other brands or methods did you try etc?

 

 

 

Edit: Added plain black version E2 for $197

Tinkerisk





  #3329989 10-Jan-2025 12:24


Nice toy. But in my eyes it has too poor a sustainability balance for me to free up resources for it. 😉

 

I use this one at my desk (stainless steel, single push button, „not smart“, but 4h thermo isolated) and at home only:

 

 

Emsa Travel Mug 0.36L, got it for 11€ (~20NZD)




cddt





  #3330001 10-Jan-2025 13:03


Since you already likely have a microwave, use that to remediate the situation when necessary, and save yourself $250... 




Senecio







  #3330066 10-Jan-2025 17:20


I like the idea of these mugs but @$200+ they simply don't make sense. Good quality twin walled insulated flasks will keep a beverage warm for up to an hour for a fraction of the price. If you haven't consumed your coffee in that time then there's something wrong.

 

I have a 1 hour commute every morning. I make a coffee before I leave in an insulated Keep Cup. I can sip on it while navigating Auckland traffic and it's still warm when I get to work. 



jonb






  #3330152 11-Jan-2025 07:29


Daughter has one of these Yeti mugs if you feel like still spending a bit. Coffee was still nuclear hot an hour later

https://nz.yeti.com/collections/mugs

Handle9







  #3330156 11-Jan-2025 08:03


Buy a generic double wall stainless coffee cup for $20. Preheat it with boiling water.

Burn your mouth with superheated Americano.

Profit.

In all seriousness if you don’t preheat your coffee cup just drink generic supermarket garbage. It makes a difference.

Loismustdye






  #3330158 11-Jan-2025 08:51


I use a generic twin walled insulated smash brand 450ml steel cup for my coffee each morning. Due to the nature of my job it takes me up to 3 or more hours to drink it, and it is still very very hot when I finish it. Save your money, just make sure to get one that fits your car’s cup holders

everettpsycho





  #3330212 11-Jan-2025 09:48


I got the contigo westloop after hearing great things about them and are both really impressed. I make a coffee and some mornings it's still undrinkably hot after a 50 minute drive so had to let it cool before putting the lid on.

$30 im briscoes at the moment which is a pretty good price.

https://www.briscoes.co.nz/product/1073678/contigo-westloop-autoseal-travel-mug-stainless-steel-473ml/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAp4O8BhAkEiwAqv2UqGtonXCi6-i2L358o6nyNnn4IUASrV2-mmIBabVR0LhbH05yKtPNaBoCPFUQAvD_BwE

Also have a Kathmandu steel cup on my desk at work that does a decent job keeping drinks warm wheb I get sidetracked away from my desk for periods.



neb








  #3330261 11-Jan-2025 14:50


I had a $10 or so USB-powered one at one point but it wasn't very satisfactory, you end up with the equivalent of coffee that's been sitting in a heated pot for two hours.  In my case I used it for gumboot tea rather than coffee but same effect, it tastes like stale dishwater after sitting for awhile.

antoniosk








  #3330278 11-Jan-2025 17:47


I have an earlier version of these that I am keen to sell:

 

https://ember.com/products/ember-travel-mug-2-ap?variant=30871642931285

 

 

 

 I’ve only ever used for black coffee. The lid is new and unused and it comes with a second charge plate to keep at work.




SepticSceptic






  #3330412 11-Jan-2025 22:47


Any thermo-style cup that has a slide open / close stopper that can not be disassembled is a no go.

I've had one fall apart, and the amount of old milk and crusty coffee was kinda off-putting.

A popup stopper is better, but some of the larger popup stoppers make it difficult to see around..

And you may need to drill a very small steam vent to prevent pressure buildup..
Too much steam pressure, and an inopportune stopper popup, and scalding hot coffee across your tongue, etc

cddt





  #3330432 12-Jan-2025 07:22


SepticSceptic: Any thermo-style cup that has a slide open / close stopper that can not be disassembled is a no go.

 

Kids water bottles are terrible for this. All sorts of weird designs, most of which cannot be disassembled to be properly cleaned after they've had some pre-chewed chicken nuggets mashed through them. 




gzt









  #3330574 12-Jan-2025 12:53


Tinkerisk: Nice toy. But in my eyes it has too poor a sustainability balance for me to free up resources for it. 😉

 

You're going to love the $329 battery powered smart travel version: 

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/ember-temperature-control-smart-travel-mug-2-354ml-black

 

I tend towards agreeing it's a very good point you're making.

gzt









  #3330582 12-Jan-2025 13:08


SepticSceptic: Any thermo-style cup that has a slide open / close stopper that can not be disassembled is a no go. I've had one fall apart, and the amount of old milk and crusty coffee was kinda off-putting.

 

Luckily for me I became a black coffee drinker. I have a 700ml version of this one which I paid about twice the price for somewhere else. The slide parts are transparent.

 

 

It is not dishwasher safe. The nice thing about black coffee is, cups clean up well with a quick rinse because there is no milk content to stick and go sour.

gzt









  #3330590 12-Jan-2025 13:46


cddt: Since you already likely have a microwave, use that to remediate the situation when necessary, and save yourself $250...

 

Sometimes that's good for a break. On the other side, a trip to the microwave tends to bring all kinds of distraction. I won't be installing one at my desk ;  )

gzt









  #3330594 12-Jan-2025 14:14


This system has good reviews. Not a battery powered cup. Cup is kind of ugly. Dishwasher safe.

 

Can probably use 3rd party cups. USA product 110V - not worth trying to convert it.

 

https://www.amazon.com/ikago-Smart-Mug-Warmer-Thermometry/dp/B0BML12VKN?th=1 

 

https://ikago.tech/products/ikago-heat-coaster-pro-standard?variant=44473033163050

