Someone in their infinite wisdom saw our cat on Thursday the 2nd out the front of our house after 8PM and grabbed him. Hes a 20 year old deaf cat who is mega friendly. He is in no way looking like a stray or like hes dying. He would have been asleep but he always comes back home for the night.

We of course thinking hes very old that hes been hit by a car or something and has gone away to die. We (alongside our neighbours who he visits daily - like 4 houses worth) searched for him for days. Of course we contacted the local vets etc. We had decided after 2 days he was most definitely not coming back and of course were rather upset.

On Thursday the 9th, like 10pm, my mother was browsing facebook and sent me a link saying that this cat that popped up on her feed from a vet nowhere near here had been taken to them and there was the crappiest picture ever. I took one look and said, nope, that definitely isnt him. She insisted it was. She contacted the vet (not sure why there were people working at night!) and they said they had passed him onto the SPCA and they had posted that post on the Wednesday. We should look up the lost pets animal register - I didnt know this even existed.

Sure enough there was our cat!! In his usual health!! Talk about a stressful night to follow. The vet said he would be most likely "disposed" of on Friday due to his age etc. We got no sleep thinking our cat who we already were grieving over was alive but possibly not alive. It was worse than thinking he was already dead!

Friday morning the phone tag team started. The vet was ringing the SPCA, I was ringing, my mother was ringing. Messages were left, calls were repeated crazy amounts of time. (I wouldnt be surprised if it was over 100 calls between 9:30am and 11:00am). They do not answer the phone. Or reply to messages. We ended up deciding at 10:30am that we cant keep ringing so drove out there (while I was still trying to ring!).

Yes he was there and alive! They thought he was a fantastic cat, so friendly. No there wasnt anything wrong with him other than being old and a little stiff. Their vet thinks he has a few health issues which we already knew about. They didnt realise he was completely deaf though - he makes up for it with his very loud meows.

First thing he did when we got him home was pee all over the garage. All good. We kept him inside for a few days until his yowling got too unbearable. Hes spending far more time at home now hes allowed out and we dont let him out at all as soon as its getting dark. Hes quite happy with that. He now has a paper collar on with his name, age and address - I took off his old collar as it was causing all sorts of sores on his neck and he was constantly scratching at it. The paper ones hes quite happy wearing.

His new spot is on a blanket in the bathroom. Why? Cause he can.

We are over the moon to have him back. We know hes probably not going to live that much longer. But as long as hes around and still doing well Im happy.