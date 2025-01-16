Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
askelon

#318424 16-Jan-2025 09:49
Someone in their infinite wisdom saw our cat on Thursday the 2nd out the front of our house after 8PM and grabbed him.  Hes a 20 year old deaf cat who is mega friendly. He is in no way looking like a stray or like hes dying. He would have been asleep but he always comes back home for the night. 

 

We of course thinking hes very old that hes been hit by a car or something and has gone away to die.  We (alongside our neighbours who he visits daily - like 4 houses worth) searched for him for days.  Of course we contacted the local vets etc.  We had decided after 2 days he was most definitely not coming back and of course were rather upset. 

 

On Thursday the 9th, like 10pm, my mother was browsing facebook and sent me a link saying that this cat that popped up on her feed from a vet nowhere near here had been taken to them and there was the crappiest picture ever. I took one look and said, nope, that definitely isnt him. She insisted it was. She contacted the vet (not sure why there were people working at night!) and they said they had passed him onto the SPCA and they had posted that post on the Wednesday. We should look up the lost pets animal register - I didnt know this even existed. 

 

Sure enough there was our cat!! In his usual health!!  Talk about a stressful night to follow. The vet said he would be most likely "disposed" of on Friday due to his age etc. We got no sleep thinking our cat who we already were grieving over was alive but possibly not alive.  It was worse than thinking he was already dead!

 

Friday morning the phone tag team started. The vet was ringing the SPCA, I was ringing, my mother was ringing.  Messages were left, calls were repeated crazy amounts of time. (I wouldnt be surprised if it was over 100 calls between 9:30am and 11:00am). They do not answer the phone.  Or reply to messages.  We ended up deciding at 10:30am that we cant keep ringing so drove out there (while I was still trying to ring!).  

 

Yes he was there and alive! They thought he was a fantastic cat, so friendly. No there wasnt anything wrong with him other than being old and a little stiff. Their vet thinks he has a few health issues which we already knew about.  They didnt realise he was completely deaf though - he makes up for it with his very loud meows.

 

First thing he did when we got him home was pee all over the garage.  All good.  We kept him inside for a few days until his yowling got too unbearable. Hes spending far more time at home now hes allowed out and we dont let him out at all as soon as its getting dark.  Hes quite happy with that.  He now has a paper collar on with his name, age and address - I took off his old collar as it was causing all sorts of sores on his neck and he was constantly scratching at it.  The paper ones hes quite happy wearing.

 

His new spot is on a blanket in the bathroom. Why? Cause he can. 

 

We are over the moon to have him back. We know hes probably not going to live that much longer. But as long as hes around and still doing well Im happy. 

 

 

 

 

gehenna
  #3332111 16-Jan-2025 09:58
Make sure you register on the lost pet service for next time. I assume no microchip either?

 
 
 
 

askelon

  #3332113 16-Jan-2025 10:02
Hes not microchipped but will be soon! Our neighbour is in her 90s and he visits there every day.  We didnt tell her we had found him. We asked her to come over after we got him back then surprised him on her.  She was extremely emotional.  When her husband was dying our cat used to spend the days at their house sitting on his lap.

k1w1k1d
  #3332191 16-Jan-2025 10:47
Our cat has just got back from two days of 24-hour monitoring and IVF etc at the vets. The silly twit was found chewing on a lily leaf, which are very poisonous to cats.

 

We now have no lilies in the garden. We had quite a few, enough to fill a small trailer.

 

He has now used two of his nine lives, that we know about. First one was eating a rubber band. Wonder what will be next?

 

Thomas is costing the insurance company a lot of money!



MurrayM
  #3332198 16-Jan-2025 11:07
It's so good to see a happy outcome from a missing pet; all too often it isn't the outcome we're hoping for.

 

We had a cat that vanished one day. After a few days we started putting flyers in all the neighbours letterboxes. About a week went by and then the cat just walked into the house as if nothing was amiss!

 

The same cat vanished a few years later for about 2 weeks. Again just walked into the house one day as if nothing was out of the ordinary.

johno1234
  #3332202 16-Jan-2025 11:18
What a stressful story. You need a day off to calm down!

Our old boy disappeared for a few days and it was very stormy weather. Turned up meowing at the door in the wee hours looking a bit worse for where. No idea where he’d been.

Sister in law’s cat was found a few km away after being missing for several months!

askelon

  #3332204 16-Jan-2025 11:24
When we first moved out West Auckland he was very sick and was living with my sister at the time.  We took him to our place because he wasnt doing well.  He managed to escape the day we got him home.  He was gone for 3 months (I think he ate ducklings) when one night we were drinking on the top floor of a 3 floor townhouse and I looked out the window and there our little monster was, sitting at the window looking in. Scared the crap out of us.  After that and another move he used to travel every day back to the old house, then every evening I would drive around to pick him up - we are talking a good 15 minute walk from our place to the old place. When we moved again we moved the next street over from the old place but hes never been back.

johno1234
  #3332206 16-Jan-2025 11:46
How do you know he was catnapped? Could he have wandered off and been found lost somewhere?



sir1963
  #3332260 16-Jan-2025 12:27
30 years ago we had a kitten...friendly, nice looking cat.

 

Someone collected him from just inside our driveway because it "looked lost", even though it was well groomed, well fed, and happy.

 

Contacted the SPCA (which is how I found out about it), but they decided they would take it to a pet shop so that it would not be put down.

 

Pet shop sold it within the hour.

 

The only thing police were interested in was trespassing me from the shop because I claimed the store owner had effectively sold stolen property.

 

Shop owner saw himself as a hero in that he had housed an animal (for a nice profits of course), and not I was not entitled to that money...

askelon

  #3332309 16-Jan-2025 12:42
johno1234:

 

How do you know he was catnapped? Could he have wandered off and been found lost somewhere?

 

 

He was taken from the front of our house. They gave us details where he was picked up from which was the corner our house is on. Anyways doesnt matter now.  Hes home and hopefully it wont ever happen again.

tehgerbil
  #3332313 16-Jan-2025 13:04
askelon:

 

johno1234:

 

How do you know he was catnapped? Could he have wandered off and been found lost somewhere?

 

 

He was taken from the front of our house. They gave us details where he was picked up from which was the corner our house is on. Anyways doesnt matter now.  Hes home and hopefully it wont ever happen again.

 

 

There are an staggering amount of troglodytes in society who feel utterly justified in "rescuing" (read:stealing) someone elses pet for a variety of reasons.

 

Common ones are:
Disgruntled friendship/neighbours/partners dumping animals or lying to the SPCA/Council about their backstory.
Mentally challenged individuals who convince themselves the animal is 'better off with someone else'.
Mentally challenged individuals who are convinced the animal is 'in pain or suffering' despite showing no symptoms.
Mentally challenged individuals who simply cannot fathom the concept of 'ownership' and believe 'the animal choses the human'.
Sociopaths who simply do not GAF and want an animal so they take it.

..And many, many more (without getting into the worst offenders..)..

 

Honestly, you're somewhat lucky they did not take the more malicious route of putting him up on Facebook and spinning a sob stoy to their friends about how they found this "malnourished abandoned cat who has been wailing at their back door for weeks on end." and then suggesting one of their friends 'adopts' it.

 

Moral of your story - 
MICROCHIP YOUR ANIMAL. And keep your details updated if your number changes or you move!! There are national databases, but some vets use local ones too.

 

Vets and SPCA have to go by word of mouth without a microchip to confirm identity, a microchip is a 'source of truth' which allays any fear of thieves claiming ownership or (God forbid) your animal is found injured and needs urgent medical assistance.

 

@OP

I'd bet my left testical it was stolen by some mentally challenged individual who convinced themself you were mistreating this animal and they were saving it.
Keep it inside up and inform other vets in your area, if they see it at home there's a good chance they'll steal it and take it to a different vet.

 

 

 

Sorry this got a bit preachy, I just hear so many horror stories and heartwarming ones invariably involving a microchip ensuring furbabies are reunited with their families days, weeks and even years after they've been seperated.

tripper1000
  #3332331 16-Jan-2025 14:24
https://www.animalregister.co.nz/

 

 

 

 

mattwnz
  #3332362 16-Jan-2025 15:27
I suppose this is why if your cat is an outside cat, they must be microchipped. Literally life and death situation for cat. 

Goosey
  #3332390 16-Jan-2025 17:10
Have you considered a nice sturdy collar? 
engaved details…

 

 

 

if said puss is old, then it will hardly try to challenge the collar.

 

 

 

easy.

 

 

 

side note, I’ve heard about people stealing cats from neighbourhoods and moving them to another neighbourhood for the sake of it.

 

(somtimes it’s irate people hating on cat pooping and peeing in their yards and other times it’s just crazy cat haters).

 

 

TwoSeven
  #3332399 16-Jan-2025 19:49
I cant stress desexing and microchipping pets enough (see animal register posts above).  Desexing reduces long term vet bills and the first thing any vet/spca does is scan for a chip.  Also, these days, some vets use the chip id for the medical records (I still keep the book)

 

If said pet gets picked up, one can use the chip for id if there is an argument.

 

my moggies had (breakable/elastic) collars with a pet tag and a bell on. The pet tag had their name and my phone number.  After a few months people would text me to let me know where they were, and every now and again I would find a collar in my mailbox after the cat had lost it.

 

 

 

 




Paul1977
  #3332768 17-Jan-2025 14:41
I say microchip and collar with name, phone number, and address.

 

Several years ago (in Christchurch) a friend's cat disappeared. Turns out it was hit by a car and someone reported a dead cat to the council who came and collected it and disposed of it. They didn't check it's microchip, or take it to a vet to get it checked. Friends only deduced what had happened by asking around neighbours.

 

That seemed crazy so I queried the council and they said they don't check them on cats because, unlike dogs, cat owners don't pay any registration to the council. I thought that was disgusting.

 

Things might be different now (I don't know), but we now always have our cats microchipped AND wear a name tag.

