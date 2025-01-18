Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicEgg poaching: Best method?
geekIT

2359 posts

Uber Geek


#318446 18-Jan-2025 15:34
Send private message quote this post

I've tried many ways of poaching eggs over many years but I've yet to be amazed and delighted by any particular method.

 

Lately I've noticed a few electric boiler\poachers online. Are they any good? All I want to do is poach two eggs simultaneously without fuss. 

 

BTW: I've tried boiling swirling water, floating rubber cups, pan inserts, full pan kits (I have a Grosvenor stainless 6x cup pan with a glass lid) and none are simple, easy and efficient. The dedicated electric units sound good but I'd like to hear from someone who's actually used one, rather than rely on hypey reviews.




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
RunningMan
8841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3332997 18-Jan-2025 15:38
Send private message quote this post

A small amount of white vinegar in swirling simmering water works for me.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3333000 18-Jan-2025 15:56
Send private message quote this post

We use one of those poaching saucepans with the cups that steam the eggs when the water boils in the base of the pan. Works great every time.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Dingbatt
6732 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3333002 18-Jan-2025 16:38
Send private message quote this post

To me, adding vinegar to the water taints the taste of the eggs. Everyone is different, but for me, it’s a no no.

 

After observing hotel chefs, I changed from using a pan to using a pot and easing the egg into the simmering water from a saucer. Then just leave it alone until ready and get it out with a slotted spoon.

 

The advantage with the steamers and individual cups is perfectly shaped eggs, but being a lazy bugger, the less dishes to be washed the better!




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



Stu1
1694 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3333005 18-Jan-2025 17:01
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

A small amount of white vinegar in swirling simmering water works for me.

 

 

can’t beat that method 

RunningMan
8841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333006 18-Jan-2025 17:16
Send private message quote this post

if you can taste the vinegar, then probably using too much. Doesn't need much, at a guess 20ml in a large pot of water.

johno1234
2587 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333009 18-Jan-2025 17:28
Send private message quote this post

I’ve given up. Too hard and too slow.

Scramble in the pan right after taking out the bacon.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2816 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333010 18-Jan-2025 17:33
Send private message quote this post

Use a sieve to remove the loose whites. Gentle swirl, insert egg. Egg must be fresh.

 

EDIT: No vinegar necessary.



Shindig
1572 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3333011 18-Jan-2025 17:33
Send private message quote this post

White vinegar in the smallest sauce pan, start to heat

 

Boil the kettle, add boiling water to the saucepan

 

Allow water to get to a boil, not too rapid but more than little pin head bubbles. Some turbulence to the water is good

 

Crack three of these eggs - https://www.whangaripoeggs.com/our-free-range-eggs - into an individual low profile ramikin

 

(I have found these eggs are the best poaches that produce high-end cafe calibre looking eggs. They have very little thin albumen so the thick albumen solidifies on hitting the water.

 

Pour each egg into the water, almost folding the egg onto itself. At the point of pouring, move forward so you are pouring the rest of the white over the egg. I can do a video if necessary.

 

Lid on, turn heat down to low\medium. 

 

Cook for 4-6 mins. While waiting, grab a slotted spoon and a piece of kitchen roll. 

 

First egg in, first egg out. Scoop with slotted spoon, allow the water to drain. Place kitchen roll on the top, and securing with the spare hand, tip the spoon to drain any water from the top. 

 

Repeat.

 

Serve on 2 slices of homemade toast (I have a recipe for the bread).

 

Salt and pepper. 

 

Browse GZ while eating. 




The little things make the biggest difference.

mentalinc
3140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3333049 18-Jan-2025 20:21
Send private message quote this post

Came to say basically what Shindig has said.

 

I use a coffee mug not ramekin as safer to hold the handle while lowering it into the water (let the water go into the mug then tip the egg into the simmering water).

 

I tend to aim for circa 3 mins or so




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3333066 18-Jan-2025 21:10
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

A small amount of white vinegar in swirling simmering water works for me.

 

 

Fine - if you’re cooking one at a time. What if you have two people wanting two eggs each and they want to eat at the same time? A four-cup steamer pan solves this.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

RunningMan
8841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333067 18-Jan-2025 21:13
Send private message quote this post

From my recollection of primary school maths that would be 2 x 2 = 4, so cook 4 eggs?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3333069 18-Jan-2025 21:16
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

From my recollection of primary school maths that would be 2 x 2 = 4, so cook 4 eggs?

 

 

If you’re responding to me: Yep - it’s pretty complicated but nothing wrong with your primary school maths.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

RunningMan
8841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333070 18-Jan-2025 21:17
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

If you’re responding to me: Yep - it’s complicated but nothing wrong with your primary school maths.

 

 

Yep, but it looks like your post was edited so my reply doesn't make as much sense.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3296 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3333071 18-Jan-2025 21:23
Send private message quote this post

I'm super fussy about poached eggs.

 

Not too hard, not too runny, have to be just right.

 

After 25 years Himself is approaching perfection.

 

He just boils a pot of water, then turns it down, breaks the eggs straight in from the fridge.

 

He prefers runny so the last eggs in are his.

 

Remove with a slotted spoon while I burn the toast.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

maoriboy
989 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3333085 18-Jan-2025 22:40
Send private message quote this post

My very low fuss method is to set a pot of water to boiling, crack eggs into a mug and lower then in once a rolling boil is achieved. Immediately turn down the heat to very low (2 or 3 on my ceramic cooktop) then put down the toast. Once the toast is popped, butter them and fish out the eggs. They come out soft and runny almost every time.





 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright