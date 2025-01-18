I've tried many ways of poaching eggs over many years but I've yet to be amazed and delighted by any particular method.

Lately I've noticed a few electric boiler\poachers online. Are they any good? All I want to do is poach two eggs simultaneously without fuss.

BTW: I've tried boiling swirling water, floating rubber cups, pan inserts, full pan kits (I have a Grosvenor stainless 6x cup pan with a glass lid) and none are simple, easy and efficient. The dedicated electric units sound good but I'd like to hear from someone who's actually used one, rather than rely on hypey reviews.