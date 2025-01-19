Anyone have any thoughts on the above i.e if they exist, if they exist in NZ, if they aren't ridiculously overpriced (i.e. anything with Dyson in the name).
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99
Dunno about quiet, it's a fan blowing air after all, but wifey seems to like her GHD one. It does seem less shrill than previous ones she has had, but still noisy.
Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation
rb99:
Almost completely silent, very reasonably priced, and with optional rinse on Tuesday.
gehenna: I think you're unlikely to find something quiet unless it uses some kind of telekinesis.
That would actually do the job, a large slow-moving and therefore quiet fan rather than small whiny turbine in a sound-insulated box in another room, with a tube to carry the air to where you are, it'd just need to be able to handle a bit of back pressure. It's doable, but would be a bit of a bodge.
Have seen hints that the brushless motor / fanless ones are a bit quieter, and anything quieter would be a plus. OK, its my fault for suggesting to 'er indoors that instead of heading off downstairs to blast her hair dry she use the recently done up ensuite. Big mistake. I could un-hint I suppose, but thought I'd try this first.
The brushless motor in the Airwrap is certainly no quieter than anything else she's used in the past.
gehenna:
The brushless motor in the Airwrap is certainly no quieter than anything else she's used in the past.
Oh well, so much for that idea then...
farcus:
https://www.retrosexual.gr/product/mid-century-salon-hair-dryer-quilted-chair-1970s/
Defeat the interlock and stick head in microwave.
Whoa, whoa, whoa! STOP! I was just kidding!
You're in luck! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWjB05kT57g
Project Farm just did a Hair dryer segment, check it out!
And strongly recommend you check out the rest of his videos too, he's a genuine good bugger and highly entertaining.
Will dry and give new style.
johno1234:
Defeat the interlock and stick head in microwave.
Whoa, whoa, whoa! STOP! I was just kidding!
Jokes on you, the Microwave won't run with the door open :)
Timely and worth a watch. Project Farm are awesome.