Silent(ish) hair dryers
rb99

#318456 19-Jan-2025 11:12
Anyone have any thoughts on the above i.e if they exist, if they exist in NZ, if they aren't ridiculously overpriced (i.e. anything with Dyson in the name).




rb99

 1 | 2
farcus
  #3333186 19-Jan-2025 13:56
https://www.retrosexual.gr/product/mid-century-salon-hair-dryer-quilted-chair-1970s/

 
 
 
 

scuwp
  #3333236 19-Jan-2025 14:06
Dunno about quiet, it's a fan blowing air after all, but wifey seems to like her GHD one.  It does seem less shrill than previous ones she has had, but still noisy.  




neb

neb
  #3333239 19-Jan-2025 14:23
rb99:

 

Anyone have any thoughts on the above i.e if they exist, if they exist in NZ, if they aren't ridiculously overpriced (i.e. anything with Dyson in the name).

 

 

 

Almost completely silent, very reasonably priced, and with optional rinse on Tuesday.



raytaylor
  #3333243 19-Jan-2025 14:43
A standard 1100 watt fan heater is much much quieter. 

 

Just have it on the wall in the bathroom and stand under it. 




gehenna
  #3333248 19-Jan-2025 14:56
Dyson is noisy anyway, my wife has one. I think you're unlikely to find something quiet unless it uses some kind of telekinesis.

neb

neb
  #3333253 19-Jan-2025 15:00
gehenna: I think you're unlikely to find something quiet unless it uses some kind of telekinesis.

 

That would actually do the job, a large slow-moving and therefore quiet fan rather than small whiny turbine in a sound-insulated box in another room, with a tube to carry the air to where you are, it'd just need to be able to handle a bit of back pressure.  It's doable, but would be a bit of a bodge.

rb99

  #3333260 19-Jan-2025 15:10
Have seen hints that the brushless motor / fanless ones are a bit quieter, and anything quieter would be a plus. OK, its my fault for suggesting to 'er indoors that instead of heading off downstairs to blast her hair dry she use the recently done up ensuite. Big mistake. I could un-hint I suppose, but thought I'd try this first.




rb99



gehenna
  #3333263 19-Jan-2025 15:22
The brushless motor in the Airwrap is certainly no quieter than anything else she's used in the past.  

rb99

  #3333265 19-Jan-2025 15:28
gehenna:

 

The brushless motor in the Airwrap is certainly no quieter than anything else she's used in the past.  

 

 

Oh well, so much for that idea then...




rb99

SepticSceptic
  #3333319 19-Jan-2025 22:50
farcus:


 


https://www.retrosexual.gr/product/mid-century-salon-hair-dryer-quilted-chair-1970s/



A foreshortened cone of silence
..

Bonus !!! :-)

johno1234
  #3333337 20-Jan-2025 08:17
Defeat the interlock and stick head in microwave.

 

Whoa, whoa, whoa! STOP! I was just kidding!

 

 

tehgerbil
  #3333338 20-Jan-2025 08:29
You're in luck! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWjB05kT57g

 

Project Farm just did a Hair dryer segment, check it out! 

 

And strongly recommend you check out the rest of his videos too, he's a genuine good bugger and highly entertaining.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3333339 20-Jan-2025 08:32
Will dry and give new style.

 

 




networkn
Networkn
  #3333354 20-Jan-2025 09:12
johno1234:

 

Defeat the interlock and stick head in microwave.

 

Whoa, whoa, whoa! STOP! I was just kidding!

 

 

 

 

Jokes on you, the Microwave won't run with the door open :) 

networkn
Networkn
  #3334056 21-Jan-2025 11:13
Timely and worth a watch. Project Farm are awesome. 

 

 

 

 

 

