Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicLandscape design Christchurch
David321

461 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318545 28-Jan-2025 09:21
Send private message

Hi all,

 

 

 

My wife and I recently purchased a new house which has basically no landscaping, apart from a lawn, deck and driveway (thankfully the most expensive parts are done!).

 

We have a large backyard (section is 700sq) which is all lawn (apart from deck and shed) and would like to turn it into something impressive landscape wise. We don't have good vision/imagination for that sort of thing so would like to have a plan presented to us with a bit of a wow factor, nothing to crazy though as to keep costs down. After which we would probably get contractors in to carry out the work or if the people who designed it could arrange/project manage it we would use them.

 

We have never done this before and were wondering how it all works, using google brings us far to many results and the companies we have looked into seem to vary in quality a lot, obviously it doesn't take much to buy some gardening gear and call yourself a landscaper which has in turn flooded the industry with sub-par players. We are after a reputable company/business who can design us something impressive while not depending to much on my wife's and I's ideas and input.

 

Does anyone have any recommendations for a company/business in Christchurch that could do this for us?

 

Any other relevant info would be great, such as cost or any other tips. 




_David_

Create new topic
Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3336530 28-Jan-2025 09:24
Send private message

https://www.treescape.co.nz/




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
k1w1k1d
1468 posts

Uber Geek


  #3336535 28-Jan-2025 09:37
Send private message

Sorry, no recommendations on a landscaper.

 

One thing to be aware of is that to get an instant wow factor you will probably pay for larger bushes and trees etc rather than getting smaller cheaper ones that will grow over the next few years.

 

My wife is a qualified gardener, and she often comments on the trees planted on new builds. They look nice now but will outgrow the location in a few years and need drastic pruning or removing. One that really impressed her was a new house that had a row of 2m high cedars planted along the back fence. Looked very nice, but cedars grow into a huge tree of over 30m.

 

 

larknz
1588 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3336540 28-Jan-2025 09:59
Send private message

We have used Sandi at https://garden.terraviva.nz/design/ and were very happy with the plans she produced.



LostBoyNZ
574 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3336545 28-Jan-2025 10:06
Send private message

https://www.xteriorscapes.nz/ would be good to check out too. I worked with Celia Popkin in a past job and know she'd be great to chat with about designing your landscape.




Get a bonus $50 of Meta credit when buying a Quest 3S or Quest 3 from https://www.meta.com/referrals/link/LostBoyNZ

 

---

 

Virtual Reality rentals for birthdays, gaming weekends, trade show booths, holidays, family gatherings & more

 

https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/ - Including the Quest 3, Pimax Crystal, PlayStation 5 consoles, Valve Index and more...

qwertee
696 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3336551 28-Jan-2025 10:29
Send private message

I have used https://kenlomaxlandscaping.co.nz/ to construct a pergola, replace sprinkler heads, general landscaping and place garden edging. 

 

Speak to Andrew.  He bought Ken Lomax and trades as Stone Landscaping .

 

He can provide a planting guide.   This was three years ago. 

SumnerBoy
2064 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3336556 28-Jan-2025 10:40
Send private message

I can definitely recommend Rob from https://www.s3la.co.nz/.

 

Very easy to deal with and has great vision and ideas.

 

We used him for our new build 2 years ago and wouldn't hesitate to use him again.

qwertee
696 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3336558 28-Jan-2025 10:49
Send private message

My 2 cents for you to consider.  Congrats on the new house!  Home ownership is exciting but also a money pit :)

 

     

  1. Raised beds for veges or flowers. They can be located further from the house or 
  2. Install a sprinkler system now if you havent got one.
  3. Garden edging to keep the mulch at bay and provides a neat path. They dont have to be straight.  (if using a paved edge think about a mowing strip)
  4. Create  focal points. Pergola , seating area , an outdoor pond.  Pavers to walk on .  Beware, even if you have pavers, people will walk the shortest route and trample the grass.
  5. Divide the garden into areas so that you meander through and 'forced' to pause to 'smell the roses'.
  6. Dont go overboard with plants. Live through the 4 seasons  and see what are the shaded , windy, sunny areas.
  7. I assume that you have an outdoor mains socket. Most good garden tools are battery operated, but in case you need mains power for a water blaster etc
  8. Garden lighting . 

 

Good luck .  

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright