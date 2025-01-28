Hi all,

My wife and I recently purchased a new house which has basically no landscaping, apart from a lawn, deck and driveway (thankfully the most expensive parts are done!).

We have a large backyard (section is 700sq) which is all lawn (apart from deck and shed) and would like to turn it into something impressive landscape wise. We don't have good vision/imagination for that sort of thing so would like to have a plan presented to us with a bit of a wow factor, nothing to crazy though as to keep costs down. After which we would probably get contractors in to carry out the work or if the people who designed it could arrange/project manage it we would use them.

We have never done this before and were wondering how it all works, using google brings us far to many results and the companies we have looked into seem to vary in quality a lot, obviously it doesn't take much to buy some gardening gear and call yourself a landscaper which has in turn flooded the industry with sub-par players. We are after a reputable company/business who can design us something impressive while not depending to much on my wife's and I's ideas and input.

Does anyone have any recommendations for a company/business in Christchurch that could do this for us?

Any other relevant info would be great, such as cost or any other tips.