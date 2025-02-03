I didn’t want to post this in the Politics forum because it is not intended to be political and I am hoping it will get a wider audience here. Just looking for info as requested below - not wanting to start a political discussion.

Would be grateful for any suggestions on free websites where I can read (at least relatively) neutral and unbiased analyses of the economic and social impact of recent decisions implemented by the current US administration. For example the effect that US import tariffs may have on the US and on the exporting countries - but also other policies like those concerning immigration and diversity.

I’m thinking of something like The Economist - which would be ideal - but I don’t really want to pay a subscription. There must be news or newspaper websites that would suit but there’s so many I don’t know where to start.