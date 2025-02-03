Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Looking for advice on analytical news websites
#318601 3-Feb-2025 10:46
I didn’t want to post this in the Politics forum because it is not intended to be political and I am hoping it will get a wider audience here. Just looking for info as requested below - not wanting to start a political discussion.

 

Would be grateful for any suggestions on free websites where I can read (at least relatively) neutral and unbiased analyses of the economic and social impact of recent decisions implemented by the current US administration. For example the effect that US import tariffs may have on the US and on the exporting countries - but also other policies like those concerning immigration and diversity.

 

I’m thinking of something like The Economist - which would be ideal - but I don’t really want to pay a subscription. There must be news or newspaper websites that would suit but there’s so many I don’t know where to start.






 1 | 2
  #3338511 3-Feb-2025 10:58
"....It looks like you're searching for The Holy Grail...." 

 

I'm not sure such a thing as neutrality exists anymore, and how does one even measure something that purports to be neutral?  

 

I think the better (more realistic) approach is to build our critical thinking and analysis skills.  If we improve our ability to parse information then the neutrality of the content becomes less important, and we can increasingly form our own opinions rather than relying on the opinions of others (who also aren't neutral...).  

 
 
 
 

  #3338515 3-Feb-2025 11:03
I think The Economist would be the Holy Grail - if I was prepared to put my money where my mouth is.

 

Also thinking about some of the more moderate UK newspapers but I don’t know which ones those are.






  #3338518 3-Feb-2025 11:07
I agree. I started to read everything I could find from both sides of the US political spectrum and came to my own conclusions. It was worth it. With my background in the Investment industry, I consider The Economist not a neutral unbiased publication - they have a view and it's up to the reader to discern it.



  #3338519 3-Feb-2025 11:09
https://www.allsides.com/media-bias/media-bias-chart

 

https://app.adfontesmedia.com/chart/interactive 




  #3338520 3-Feb-2025 11:10
If you are interested to read The Economist and in the Auckland region, Auckland Libraries offers free access.

  #3338524 3-Feb-2025 11:20
https://www.drudgereport.com/

 

Is a news aggregator which also has a list of websites and blogs that you can check out. I agree with @Asteros that it’s good to read all sides and make your own mind up as to which argument you lean towards. Bias and manipulation is rife. 

  #3338525 3-Feb-2025 11:21
Asteros:

 

If you are interested to read The Economist and in the Auckland region, Auckland Libraries offers free access.

 

 

Wellington do the same, 

 

You can access it digitally via pressreader with your library card ... and its quite pleasant to read on a tablet  



  #3338577 3-Feb-2025 13:25
Thanks to all for the responses. I particularly like the Press Reader idea for The Economist - I’ll look into that with Auck Libraries.

 

Before I retired I read TE for decades at work. I can’t say I read it cover to cover because there’s a hell of a lot to get through every week - but I loved it. It may not be neutral and unbiased (so maybe that goes against my criteria) but the quality of its journalism is brilliant. I’m sure it will have the sort of thing I’m looking for.






  #3338584 3-Feb-2025 14:07
Breaking News Headlines and Media Bias | Ground News  

 

Another resource but I assume not free

  #3338590 3-Feb-2025 14:35
Was going to suggest Ground News as well, they show the leanings of their sources, so same story from multiple angles and you get to see what the angle is.  Never used it so I'm not sure how they monetise things.

  #3338625 3-Feb-2025 16:05
Been tempted to pay for Ground News (annual subs are 10 or 30 or 60 $US).
Probably will when I'm over the current spending freeze ;-)

 

IMO, the best source of international news - with minimal bias - is the Singapore Straits Times.
But they also charge for many items. 
As a bonus, their written English is just refreshingly excellent. 

 

I've given up on UK sources - they don't seem able to survive without a strong Progressive slant.
Cancel-culture is strong in the UK.
The BBC started irritating me 20 years ago and Canada's CBC is, if possible, even worse.

 

I'd like a few more conservative sites - the best I've found is the 'Daily Wire'.

  #3338641 3-Feb-2025 16:43
Asteros: ... I consider The Economist not a neutral unbiased publication - they have a view and it's up to the reader to discern it

 

I agree, they have a view, but they also clearly state where they stand. Not much discerning required i.m.o.

 

Interesting that they are not listed here.

 

 

 

 

+1 for Ground News & their subscriptions.






  #3338690 3-Feb-2025 16:46
pdh: ... IMO, the best source of international news - with minimal bias - is the Singapore Straits Times. ...

 

How far left or right is Al-Jazeera?






  #3338692 3-Feb-2025 16:49
eracode:

 

Would be grateful for any suggestions on free websites where I can read (at least relatively) neutral and unbiased analyses of the economic and social impact of recent decisions implemented by the current US administration. 

 

 

Associated Press (apnews.com) have good neutral and unbiased articles.

 

BTW, nothing is free. Journalists should be remunerated for their efforts, just like any other profession. Sadly, you want good quality news but, like many, are not prepared to pay for it.

 

Which is why, at a time when being able to access unbiased news is increasingly critical, quality news sites are getting harder to find.

  #3338693 3-Feb-2025 16:54
A note on AllSides, it's US-only.  The US has a small amount of quality media nearly drowning in an ocean of crap.  There's also booby-traps like Forbes which are generally neutral but in recent years have allowed any rando to post stuff to their web site, so even if they're neutral politically the quality of the stories may be rubbish.  There's also surprises like USA Today which does good investigative journalism even if it's best known as a hotel-room doormat.

