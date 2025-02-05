I just happened to catch a brief segment on 7 Oz Breakfast News where some over-enthusiastic lady was shilling for a magic anti-skim card called ID Blocker. Apparently just having this somewhere in your wallet or bag is sufficient to prevent any attempts to read any data from your bank cards or passports.

Naturally I am sceptical about claims like this but I am also intrigued. Can anyone who knows more about this than I do (i.e., anyone) elucidate? Is there anything to it or is it just snake oil?