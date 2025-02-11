Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Has anyone used Grabstore?
xlinknz

#318684 11-Feb-2025 19:07
I'm looking to get 30m garden hose from Grabstore (less than Grabstore via Dickmith or Kogan) 

 

What has everyone's experience is of using them?

 

 

dacraka
  #3341699 11-Feb-2025 19:11
Wrong forum?



turtleattacks
  #3341700 11-Feb-2025 19:12
Probably a dropshopper using Aliexpress. You can probably get it cheaper from there. 




xlinknz

  #3341704 11-Feb-2025 19:22
turtleattacks:

 

Probably a dropshopper using Aliexpress. You can probably get it cheaper from there. 

 

 

I checked AliExpress and no less expensive there and at least using GrabStore its easier to deal (protected by CGA) with and quicker delivery

 

 



gnfb
  #3341887 12-Feb-2025 11:56
xlinknz:

 

I'm looking to get 30m garden hose from Grabstore (less than Grabstore via Dickmith or Kogan) 

 

What has everyone's experience is of using them?

 

 

 

 

I have often thought of creating a nz only review of sites , Then I see we have trustpilot and grabstore has 178 reviews 

 

Would you trust at least some of these reviews? I personally would like a geekzone members only review site




richms
  #3341940 12-Feb-2025 12:12
So long as it ships from local, seems ok price wise. If its an actual dropshipper then no point using them unless you want a local place to return to if its junk and are happy paying the extra.




