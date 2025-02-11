I'm looking to get 30m garden hose from Grabstore (less than Grabstore via Dickmith or Kogan)
What has everyone's experience is of using them?
Wrong forum?
Probably a dropshopper using Aliexpress. You can probably get it cheaper from there.
turtleattacks:
Probably a dropshopper using Aliexpress. You can probably get it cheaper from there.
I checked AliExpress and no less expensive there and at least using GrabStore its easier to deal (protected by CGA) with and quicker delivery
xlinknz:
I have often thought of creating a nz only review of sites , Then I see we have trustpilot and grabstore has 178 reviews
Would you trust at least some of these reviews? I personally would like a geekzone members only review site
