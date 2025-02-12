Hi all,

I have gone through I don't know how many pairs of work boots trying to find something comfy (standing/walking on concrete 90% of the day).

We usually order from a catalogue with work but I usually go and try on what the store has to see what SEEMS comfy. Last time I was after a pair of the sneaker style safety shoes as I like the minimalist feel compared to boots that go up your ankles.

I settled on a pair of King Gee (think its the Vapour Knits), they seemed comfy in the store, but after a full days work my feet felt awful, I gave it a few more days thinking they needed to be broken in.

After a few more days my feet were still very sore, mainly at the end of the day and a bit during the day. I had to keep wearing them as they are all I had and after a few more days I would wake with what I suspected to be plantar fasciitis. I would have shooting pains in my heels when getting out of bed to walk around.

These boots need to go and I need something better, I have high arches and usually buy sneakers with arch support, these do not give me foot pain, but I have never seen safety boots that claim to have arch support.

Is there any boots out there (available in New Zealand) that would be suitable for me?