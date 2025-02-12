Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicSafety boot selection problems
David321

490 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318690 12-Feb-2025 10:15
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I have gone through I don't know how many pairs of work boots trying to find something comfy (standing/walking on concrete 90% of the day).

 

We usually order from a catalogue with work but I usually go and try on what the store has to see what SEEMS comfy. Last time I was after a pair of the sneaker style safety shoes as I like the minimalist feel compared to boots that go up your ankles.

 

I settled on a pair of King Gee (think its the Vapour Knits), they seemed comfy in the store, but after a full days work my feet felt awful, I gave it a few more days thinking they needed to be broken in.

 

After a few more days my feet were still very sore, mainly at the end of the day and a bit during the day. I had to keep wearing them as they are all I had and after a few more days I would wake with what I suspected to be plantar fasciitis. I would have shooting pains in my heels when getting out of bed to walk around.

 

These boots need to go and I need something better, I have high arches and usually buy sneakers with arch support, these do not give me foot pain, but I have never seen safety boots that claim to have arch support.

 

Is there any boots out there (available in New Zealand) that would be suitable for me?




_David_

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
toejam316
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341849 12-Feb-2025 10:43
Send private message

I think maybe you would be better off finding an insole for your safety boots? I always went for Steel Blue Argyle given the choice, which thankfully work had to bite the bullet on as their preferred cheap boots weren't available in clown size for me. Maybe also worth a look? I know they're very comfortable and supportive.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



mdf

mdf
3528 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3341852 12-Feb-2025 10:52
Send private message

As above, have you tried inserts or arch support socks? I haven't seen high arch safety boots out of the box.

 

I really like the Bata Mammoet range. If you're in Wellington, well worth a trip out to Owhiro Bay to try them on (must be in the running for least likely place for a shoe warehouse.).

caffynz
276 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3341867 12-Feb-2025 11:21
Send private message

Recently got Bata pull-ons from Bunnings, cheap and I found them OK to work in for most of the day while doing some landscaping. 

 

As above - I'd give inserts a try (perhaps even with specific socks) first before looking for shoes. 



David321

490 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3341952 12-Feb-2025 13:09
Send private message

Thanks all, not to familar with inserts but im looking into it, its just something I can slip right into my current boots? 

 

How about these?

https://www.rebelsport.co.nz/product/8067951/sof-sole-mens-plantar-fasciitis-insole/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAh6y9BhBREiwApBLHC6IqCXDfDin-sx6K7pX5XDwcji6oKRhmWAwsG5xUOGgbqURaTqpJjhoCuvoQAvD_BwE

 

Pricey, but could be worth a shot?




_David_

wellygary
8355 posts

Uber Geek


  #3341959 12-Feb-2025 13:34
Send private message

mdf:

 

As above, have you tried inserts or arch support socks? I haven't seen high arch safety boots out of the box.

 

I really like the Bata Mammoet range. If you're in Wellington, well worth a trip out to Owhiro Bay to try them on (must be in the running for least likely place for a shoe warehouse.).

 

 

Or a Gumboot factory,

 

But when the store is in a street named after the company, its probably an indication they've been there a while 

wellygary
8355 posts

Uber Geek


  #3341960 12-Feb-2025 13:36
Send private message

David321:

 

Thanks all, not to familar with inserts but im looking into it, its just something I can slip right into my current boots? 

 

 

Yip, you will usually have a crappy plastic or foamy innersole in your boot, you take this out and replace it with the new one..

scuwp
3888 posts

Uber Geek


  #3341981 12-Feb-2025 13:55
Send private message

David321:

 

Thanks all, not to familar with inserts but im looking into it, its just something I can slip right into my current boots? 

 

How about these?

https://www.rebelsport.co.nz/product/8067951/sof-sole-mens-plantar-fasciitis-insole/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAh6y9BhBREiwApBLHC6IqCXDfDin-sx6K7pX5XDwcji6oKRhmWAwsG5xUOGgbqURaTqpJjhoCuvoQAvD_BwE

 

Pricey, but could be worth a shot?

 

 

 

 

I purchased these for my PF problem, found them to be very good inside my walking and work shoes, and a bit cheaper.  Went back and ordered 2 more so I don't have to keep swapping them around. 

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/Orthotic-Insoles-HOME-MART-Fasciitis-Treating/dp/B0875W262V/ref=sr_1_5?crid=20ZPEX0IP1U9U&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ETyhgMvg20QkpSs0kHP60DmzABZxcMyMQ4rBU5y0GJteiHoJ6ZrB0kiITZVkTPbMRaMWx93Kq3g-TjYscRCdHtnpx4YbmEtQ-mFFuOhRYqWv0fqaBZ70WR32mrWmwlclGwnuVqhgYEbciMnogtcGxJ7CSnPM4THLr2dfwAhnWxjGN3E04-MfOOsbeorfUqP8cGgd-2yQfEfQg2m8nS91jdxYWKDZRSZRD2Ox2Ce1W3DvyNx7FGaanMBVUXMINAaaP2HaGurFaPbTmdTaLvd6yA3FQO2WU_R8er-GLVpNcOe8J2at8BJ_1tx61v96VjPVJkthgDzAB98TSi8ZqCglkHIsQdh9GV_e_trJmyxZvB7EQia7lYxsch-N3RWHJFfAtc1jREvJ3sKFE-En-z5jMYVyBeAzzjPxAh-3MPPCjYYnPxt_rjA8zeQv1PRrE1ct.G4wlk0Pm9mqBua8cGTGcwsWSO0B0yMHu-dA4tUEJxxI&dib_tag=se&keywords=Arch+Support+Orthotic+Insoles%2C+H+HOME-MART+Plantar+Fasciitis+Insole%2C+Full+Length+Heel+Seats+Foot+Orthotic&qid=1739321930&sprefix=arch+support+orthotic+insoles+h+home-mart+plantar+fasciitis+insole+full+length+heel+seats+foot+orthotic%2Caps%2C208&sr=8-5




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).

mdf

mdf
3528 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3341988 12-Feb-2025 14:17
Send private message

David321:

 

Thanks all, not to familar with inserts but im looking into it, its just something I can slip right into my current boots? 

 

How about these?

https://www.rebelsport.co.nz/product/8067951/sof-sole-mens-plantar-fasciitis-insole/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAh6y9BhBREiwApBLHC6IqCXDfDin-sx6K7pX5XDwcji6oKRhmWAwsG5xUOGgbqURaTqpJjhoCuvoQAvD_BwE

 

Pricey, but could be worth a shot?

 

 

I am really no expert on this, but I've found somewhere like Shoe Clinic better for this sort of thing - staff there have some expertise in shoes / feet and are more likely to have options to try out.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341990 12-Feb-2025 14:28
Send private message

Did anyone else come here expecting a thread about starting Windows in safe mode?

David321

490 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3341991 12-Feb-2025 14:33
Send private message

mdf:

 

David321:

 

Thanks all, not to familar with inserts but im looking into it, its just something I can slip right into my current boots? 

 

How about these?

https://www.rebelsport.co.nz/product/8067951/sof-sole-mens-plantar-fasciitis-insole/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAh6y9BhBREiwApBLHC6IqCXDfDin-sx6K7pX5XDwcji6oKRhmWAwsG5xUOGgbqURaTqpJjhoCuvoQAvD_BwE

 

Pricey, but could be worth a shot?

 

 

I am really no expert on this, but I've found somewhere like Shoe Clinic better for this sort of thing - staff there have some expertise in shoes / feet and are more likely to have options to try out.

 

 

 

 

Good idea, might take my boots to them and see if they have something suitable. I have a feeling it will cost even more though! their shoes are horediously expensive.




_David_

djtOtago
1162 posts

Uber Geek


  #3341992 12-Feb-2025 14:33
Send private message

+1 For talking to Shoe Clinic.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8890 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3342178 12-Feb-2025 20:38
Send private message

neb:

 

Did anyone else come here expecting a thread about starting Windows in safe mode?

 

 

Yes - me too. Was going to post a smartA comment with how-to instructions but thought better of it.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

tweake
2417 posts

Uber Geek


  #3342182 12-Feb-2025 20:58
Send private message

caffynz:

 

Recently got Bata pull-ons from Bunnings, cheap and I found them OK to work in for most of the day while doing some landscaping. 

 

As above - I'd give inserts a try (perhaps even with specific socks) first before looking for shoes. 

 

 

i use bata's shoes. cheap enough to be disposable. they fall apart pretty quickly as they get wet constantly.

 

the big thing with comfort is socks. i use escape comfort socks. 

Wheelbarrow01
1732 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3342215 13-Feb-2025 01:15
Send private message

The most comfortable all-day safety work boots I ever had were a pair of Mongrels. Honestly, I wore them 8-10 hours a day in the sweltering Australian heat, traipsing across city pavements one week, and then rough farmland the next.

 

When I left that job and returned to NZ, my Mongrels came with me, but unfortunately a new puppy damaged one beyond repair when I accidentally left them within reach. I took solace in the fact that by then, they were well over 5 years old and practically worn out anyway.

 

I've bought a couple of pairs of cheaper safety boots since, but none of them have been anywhere near as comfortable as my Mongrels for all-day wear.

 

They produce a number of styles as shown here: https://workscene.co.nz/footwear/mongrel-boots/ 

 

You will see on that page that they also sell orthotic insoles made to fit their boots that offer additional arch support etc.

Lias
5594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342629 13-Feb-2025 21:36
Send private message

I got a pair of Magnum Strike Force a few years ago and have been very happy with them. I'm told they're very popular with cops, ambos etc who are on their feet all day (I'm neither but got mine from TheCopShop)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright