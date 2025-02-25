Hi all,

My wife and I have been getting some new furniture such as couches and material covered dining chairs, due to the layout of our house some of this furniture is close to windows and gets the sun beating down on it.

Seeing how the sun has drastically faded our old couch I want to try and prevent that happening with our new furniture.

I can think of two options (weather these are possible or not I have no idea):

One would be some sort of spray coating for the furniture, like scotch guard but perhaps a UV specific one, there is a few products out there that claim to do this, but if they actually work or not is another case.

Second would be perhaps there is some sort of coating that could go over the glass on the windows (like a tint film) that blocks the UV? the catch here is I would like the covering to be invisible (or close to it) if possible, as if it darkens the windows I would probably have to do the whole house so all the windows match, which I am not keen on.

Interested to see if anyone here knows of some possibilities or has experience with some products for a similar issue.