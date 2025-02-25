Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Protecting fabric on new furniture from fading
David321

474 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318830 25-Feb-2025 08:06
Hi all,

 

 

 

My wife and I have been getting some new furniture such as couches and material covered dining chairs, due to the layout of our house some of this furniture is close to windows and gets the sun beating down on it. 

 

Seeing how the sun has drastically faded our old couch I want to try and prevent that happening with our new furniture.

 

I can think of two options (weather these are possible or not I have no idea):

 

One would be some sort of spray coating for the furniture, like scotch guard but perhaps a UV specific one, there is a few products out there that claim to do this, but if they actually work or not is another case.

 

Second would be perhaps there is some sort of coating that could go over the glass on the windows (like a tint film) that blocks the UV? the catch here is I would like the covering to be invisible (or close to it) if possible, as if it darkens the windows I would probably have to do the whole house so all the windows match, which I am not keen on.

 

 

 

Interested to see if anyone here knows of some possibilities or has experience with some products for a similar issue.




_David_

scuwp
3874 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346502 25-Feb-2025 08:26
We use the Premium Care spray on ours, but unsure if that covers UV, more angled towards stains I think.  Yes there are a range of window films to choose from, or install some sun blinds to pull down when it's really sunny (that's what we did)  We installed these and love them

 

https://www.rodsandblinds.co.nz/product-gallery/products/sunscreen-blinds





Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
jlittle
188 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3346521 25-Feb-2025 09:34
UV protection is a purported benefit of PMMA double glazing, which is rather expensive, but might save its cost in the long run.

