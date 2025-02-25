kiwifidget

Probably complete overkill, but I have just bought one of these - https://www.ferntech.co.nz/bluetti-ac70p-portable-power-station-1000w-864wh

Primarily bought to have power on the go and use for things as powering my camp fridge in the back of the car when the car is not actually running, and to charge phone/camera/drone batteries etc.

But I also intend to try it out as a UPS on my ONT and router to see how long I can get out of it in a power cut. It has a 20ms failover from mains to battery in the event of a power failure according to the stats.