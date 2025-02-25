Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicAre ConstantVigil still in business?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318835 25-Feb-2025 12:31
Send private message quote this post

Are ConstantVigil still in business?

 

Website dysfunctional, email undeliverable, phone goes unanswered.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
coffeebaron
6200 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346596 25-Feb-2025 12:42
Send private message quote this post

Looking at the companies register it appears they have indeed ceased trading.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
zxboy
26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3346597 25-Feb-2025 12:43
Send private message quote this post

I suspect not:

 

https://app.companiesoffice.govt.nz/companies/app/ui/pages/companies/3463613

 

 

huckster
836 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346599 25-Feb-2025 12:46
Send private message quote this post

😞



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3346602 25-Feb-2025 12:57
Send private message quote this post

😭

 

So, any recommendations for alternatives?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

mkissin
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3346604 25-Feb-2025 13:09
Send private message quote this post

That's unfortunate. I bought a unit from them about 3 weeks ago and was considering getting another one!

nztim
3706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3346605 25-Feb-2025 13:09
Send private message quote this post

APC Back-UPS Connect CP12036LI




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

timmmay
20433 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346615 25-Feb-2025 13:51
Send private message quote this post

nztim:

 

APC Back-UPS Connect CP12036LI

 

 

Nice find. Looks like most people would need one for the router and one for the ONT. I wonder how you'd get the ONT cable, it's an odd cable.



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3346629 25-Feb-2025 14:18
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Nice find. Looks like most people would need one for the router and one for the fiber terminating modem thingy (sorry for the technical terms). 

 

 

ONT?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

wellygary
8229 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346643 25-Feb-2025 14:34
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

nztim:

 

APC Back-UPS Connect CP12036LI

 

 

Nice find. Looks like most people would need one for the router and one for the fiber terminating modem thingy (sorry for the technical terms). I wonder how you'd get the cable for the fiber box, it's an odd cable.

 

 

Last time I looked it was a pretty standard 12V power supply , this UPS claims it puts out 3A ,so you should be able to quite happily run the ONT and a router... (you'd need a 12V splutter cable, but they seem common,) 

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/2-1mm-dc-splitter-cable-1-socket-to-4-plugs/p/WQ7281?srsltid=AfmBOop845Qz8t2glS1ZXxubyHCPZiIUQwGfVwCm63iEY841ruWVZhcd

 

mkissin
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3346644 25-Feb-2025 14:36
Send private message quote this post

I suspect they mean the annoying 6-pin Molex connector that did the DC power for some of the older ONTs like the one I have.

timmmay
20433 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346651 25-Feb-2025 14:50
Send private message quote this post

My ONT cable is the 6-pin one or something like that.

 

I have an upgraded power supply because the one that came with the sentry light is underpowered and gets extremely hot. I ended up with a universal power supply they recommended that stays much cooler.

Wheelbarrow01
1705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3346653 25-Feb-2025 14:55
Send private message quote this post

Probably complete overkill, but I have just bought one of these - https://www.ferntech.co.nz/bluetti-ac70p-portable-power-station-1000w-864wh 

 

Primarily bought to have power on the go and use for things as powering my camp fridge in the back of the car when the car is not actually running, and to charge phone/camera/drone batteries etc.

 

But I also intend to try it out as a UPS on my ONT and router to see how long I can get out of it in a power cut. It has a 20ms failover from mains to battery in the event of a power failure according to the stats.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

mentalinc
3171 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3346657 25-Feb-2025 15:04
Send private message quote this post

@Wheelbarrow01 noting your personal view.

 

Be interesting to see the employer view of what to run on ONT off to provide UPS?

 

The APC looks good above, but needs barrel pins to work so no use for Chorus ONT.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3346711 25-Feb-2025 15:16
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc:

 

The APC looks good above, but needs barrel pins to work so no use for Chorus ONT.

 

 

I have the weirdo ONT plug too, but the APC could run my Deco X-53?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

djtOtago
1134 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346713 25-Feb-2025 15:17
Send private message quote this post

There is also the PowerShield PSDCMIN1218 Mini UPS
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSDNX1218/PowerShield-PSDCMIN1218-Mini-UPS-12V-DC15A-18W-Out

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright