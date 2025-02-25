kiwifidget

Are ConstantVigil still in business?
Website dysfunctional, email undeliverable, phone goes unanswered.
Looking at the companies register it appears they have indeed ceased trading.
So, any recommendations for alternatives?
That's unfortunate. I bought a unit from them about 3 weeks ago and was considering getting another one!
APC Back-UPS Connect CP12036LI
Nice find. Looks like most people would need one for the router and one for the ONT. I wonder how you'd get the ONT cable, it's an odd cable.
Last time I looked it was a pretty standard 12V power supply , this UPS claims it puts out 3A ,so you should be able to quite happily run the ONT and a router... (you'd need a 12V splutter cable, but they seem common,)
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/2-1mm-dc-splitter-cable-1-socket-to-4-plugs/p/WQ7281?srsltid=AfmBOop845Qz8t2glS1ZXxubyHCPZiIUQwGfVwCm63iEY841ruWVZhcd
I suspect they mean the annoying 6-pin Molex connector that did the DC power for some of the older ONTs like the one I have.
My ONT cable is the 6-pin one or something like that.
I have an upgraded power supply because the one that came with the sentry light is underpowered and gets extremely hot. I ended up with a universal power supply they recommended that stays much cooler.
Probably complete overkill, but I have just bought one of these - https://www.ferntech.co.nz/bluetti-ac70p-portable-power-station-1000w-864wh
Primarily bought to have power on the go and use for things as powering my camp fridge in the back of the car when the car is not actually running, and to charge phone/camera/drone batteries etc.
But I also intend to try it out as a UPS on my ONT and router to see how long I can get out of it in a power cut. It has a 20ms failover from mains to battery in the event of a power failure according to the stats.
@Wheelbarrow01 noting your personal view.
Be interesting to see the employer view of what to run on ONT off to provide UPS?
The APC looks good above, but needs barrel pins to work so no use for Chorus ONT.
mentalinc:
The APC looks good above, but needs barrel pins to work so no use for Chorus ONT.
I have the weirdo ONT plug too, but the APC could run my Deco X-53?
There is also the PowerShield PSDCMIN1218 Mini UPS
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSDNX1218/PowerShield-PSDCMIN1218-Mini-UPS-12V-DC15A-18W-Out