Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicBeware of Becextech!
Nutsaur

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318839 25-Feb-2025 21:09
Send private message quote this post

I've seen a few posts on here asking about them.

 

I bought a phone from them and six months later the touch screen died.
They refused to repair it so I took them to Disputes Tribunal and they were ordered to refund me.

 

That was in 2020 and I still haven't been refunded.
(CIV 2020 092 001969)

 

They offered me a 3% refund (so generous!) but wanted to charge me a fee for it.

 

They actually blamed me for buying the phone.
Repeatedly they said "That's all there is to it."
How on earth did they ever win a customer service award?

 

The lesson learned was to Google the company before placing the order.
The Commerce Commission have warned them and numerous people have complained about them.

 

Their permanently empty office stops civil enforcement, no phone number, and head office is in Hong Kong.

 

They're not worth the risk and "that's all there is to it."

 

 

Create new topic
Dynamic
3825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3347787 26-Feb-2025 06:54
Send private message quote this post

Bummer.  Have you had a good look through this page and considered the enforcement options?  Decision in your favour | Disputes Tribunal of New Zealand




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3347791 26-Feb-2025 07:59
Send private message quote this post

I know there's a matter of principle here but it would be helpful to have some idea of the amount involved.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

johno1234
2709 posts

Uber Geek


  #3347796 26-Feb-2025 08:33
Send private message quote this post

Nutsaur:

 

I've seen a few posts on here asking about them.

 

I bought a phone from them and six months later the touch screen died.
They refused to repair it so I took them to Disputes Tribunal and they were ordered to refund me.

 

That was in 2020 and I still haven't been refunded.
(CIV 2020 092 001969)

 

They offered me a 3% refund (so generous!) but wanted to charge me a fee for it.

 

They actually blamed me for buying the phone.
Repeatedly they said "That's all there is to it."
How on earth did they ever win a customer service award?

 

The lesson learned was to Google the company before placing the order.
The Commerce Commission have warned them and numerous people have complained about them.

 

Their permanently empty office stops civil enforcement, no phone number, and head office is in Hong Kong.

 

They're not worth the risk and "that's all there is to it."

 

 

 

 

Noted, commiserations, and thanks for the warning.

 

 



Handsomedan
7183 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3347801 26-Feb-2025 09:13
Send private message quote this post

I've read nothing good about them, but have thankfuly avoided them (despite being tempted from time to time). 

 

There are similar outfits who also have terrible policies and shockingly bad track-records that still seem to get plenty of business, but I guess it's hard to sift through the many reviews to find genuine ones that are either good or bad. 

 

I hope you are able to eventually get the money they owe you. I am sure if it were the other way around, it wouldn't have been such a simple job to ignore the judgement. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Nutsaur

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3352927 11-Mar-2025 23:56
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

I know there's a matter of principle here but it would be helpful to have some idea of the amount involved.

 

 

$810

 

Does that help?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright