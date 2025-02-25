I've seen a few posts on here asking about them.

I bought a phone from them and six months later the touch screen died.

They refused to repair it so I took them to Disputes Tribunal and they were ordered to refund me.

That was in 2020 and I still haven't been refunded.

(CIV 2020 092 001969)

They offered me a 3% refund (so generous!) but wanted to charge me a fee for it.

They actually blamed me for buying the phone.

Repeatedly they said "That's all there is to it."

How on earth did they ever win a customer service award?

The lesson learned was to Google the company before placing the order.

The Commerce Commission have warned them and numerous people have complained about them.

Their permanently empty office stops civil enforcement, no phone number, and head office is in Hong Kong.

They're not worth the risk and "that's all there is to it."