Aucklandjafa: The previous Labor govt had FTTP planned (with 1gb/s), then when they got booted out, the libs then changed it to FTTC as it was considerably cheaper. Every time I’m there, I laugh at how much of a joke it is. People who have HFC there sre the lucky ones.

No they're not, as they cant get the FTTP upgrade like the crap connection people can. Still not available everywhere and they still act like upload bandwidth is a scarce resource to have matching plans between HFC and real fibre but it is rapidly improving over there.

They will get there in the end, years behind NZ. They did some things right tho, like forced copper withdrawl a lot faster than NZ lets people drag it on for.

I think 100% coverage is a great idea. And if it costs the telcos a lot to provide it thru starlink to areas they decide are not worth building in, then also good as that will incentivize them to build there own sites in those locations.