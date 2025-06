Dingbatt: And yet I read the article in the OP and just felt sadness for the lives ruined and the people put in danger by this pernicious substance. The people who peddle this stuff are evil.

Yes, they are evil - profiting from misery and death. The profit is shared between the Chinese/Mexican suppliers and the NZ importer/dealers. The latter is mostly the outlaw bikie gangs - Mongrel Mob seem to be the worst. Ergo the outlaw bikie gangs are evil - manifestly evil.

Yet we continue to see soft pieces by naive journalists in the media about gangs being a surrogate family. Or a gang doing a charity run for sick children. Or a gang member expressing remorse and promising to turn their life around after their nth conviction. Or politicians supporting initiatives of any sort partnering with the gangs.