Lizard1977:

Not sure if there's a more appropriate forum that this kind of discussion belongs in, but I'm sure the mods will move it if there is.

I'm moving house next week and I want to get the electricity provider sorted. I'm currently with Contact and use their Good Charge plan because I have a plug-in hybrid so I can make use of 50% rates between 9pm and 7am. My first option is just to continue with them and get them to transfer my connection to the new house.

However I also wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to shop around. I looked to see what other providers offer a similar plan with discounted rates over night. But both Genesis and Meridian won't reveal their rates on their website and I had to request a callback (5 days and counting). So I thought I would check to see if anyone here is on one of those plans with Genesis or Meridian and could share their rates with me. I know that the rates differ depending on where in the country you are, so I'm looking for anyone in the Manawatu (preferably urban Palmerston North) area. I figure if the rates don't beat what I'm already getting with Contact then I will just get Contact to transfer my connection to the new place. But if the rates are better, then I will persist with one of the other companies that seem blithely uninterested in getting back to potential new customers.