Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicEV electricity plans in the Manawatu/PN area
Lizard1977

2047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#318938 7-Mar-2025 08:15
Send private message

Not sure if there's a more appropriate forum that this kind of discussion belongs in, but I'm sure the mods will move it if there is.

 

I'm moving house next week and I want to get the electricity provider sorted.  I'm currently with Contact and use their Good Charge plan because I have a plug-in hybrid so I can make use of 50% rates between 9pm and 7am.  My first option is just to continue with them and get them to transfer my connection to the new house.

 

However I also wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to shop around.  I looked to see what other providers offer a similar plan with discounted rates over night.  But both Genesis and Meridian won't reveal their rates on their website and I had to request a callback (5 days and counting).  So I thought I would check to see if anyone here is on one of those plans with Genesis or Meridian and could share their rates with me.  I know that the rates differ depending on where in the country you are, so I'm looking for anyone in the Manawatu (preferably urban Palmerston North) area.  I figure if the rates don't beat what I'm already getting with Contact then I will just get Contact to transfer my connection to the new place.  But if the rates are better, then I will persist with one of the other companies that seem blithely uninterested in getting back to potential new customers.

Create new topic
DjShadow
4067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3350857 7-Mar-2025 08:35
Send private message

Genesis have their EV plan which is 50% off peak also between 9pm and 7am each day, also the added benefit you can use Charge Net chargers and pay your home rate instead of the charge net rate

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Asteros
213 posts

Master Geek


  #3350860 7-Mar-2025 08:36
Send private message

I've been looking for a new energy provider recently. I'm in Auckland and found rates online and switched to Genesis which was the best deal for me. I was very surprised Genesis and Meridian wouldn't provide online rates for the Manawatu - you're correct! Must be some region specific complication. That said, Genesis I would give Genesis a call as they offered me a slightly better deal over the phone vs the online price.

 

I remember coming across this Meridian site which has some new time of use/EV plan:

 

https://nextgen.meridianenergy.co.nz

 

 

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3350866 7-Mar-2025 08:53
Send private message

Here are my rates on Meridian's EV plan in central PN, though I'm 14 months into a two-year fixed contract so I'm sure they've moved somewhat since then! (@shinychrome or @Mehrts could also be on EV plans and willing to share their rates?)

 

Disappointing they've taken so long to get back to you; back then I found them to be quick and responsive. Have you tried contacting the call centre and asking for an immediate response on the phone, given the period of time you've been waiting? 

 



Lizard1977

2047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3350909 7-Mar-2025 10:41
Send private message

Thanks @jonathan18.  That's the kind of info I was after.  I think you're right about rates moving on.  With Contact I was on 30c/15c excl GST and 90c+gst daily charge, but they upped their prices from 1 March and now it's 34.4/17.2+gst and $1.20+gst daily charge.  So your rates are about 15% cheaper - if Meridian have since increased by a similar amount to Contact, then it would still be cheaper.

 

I'll wait and see if @shinychrome or @Mehrts also reply, but I might give Meridian a call directly.  Just don't fancy spending hours on hold - the whole "callback" thing was supposed to make that better, wasn't it?  But what's the point if they don't actually call you back in any kind of reasonable timeframe?

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3350911 7-Mar-2025 10:50
Send private message

Lizard1977:

 

Thanks @jonathan18.  That's the kind of info I was after.  I think you're right about rates moving on.  With Contact I was on 30c/15c excl GST and 90c+gst daily charge, but they upped their prices from 1 March and now it's 34.4/17.2+gst and $1.20+gst daily charge.  So your rates are about 15% cheaper - if Meridian have since increased by a similar amount to Contact, then it would still be cheaper.

 

I'll wait and see if @shinychrome or @Mehrts also reply, but I might give Meridian a call directly.  Just don't fancy spending hours on hold - the whole "callback" thing was supposed to make that better, wasn't it?  But what's the point if they don't actually call you back in any kind of reasonable timeframe?

 

 

Just to note that my prices are GST incl (nice to have them presented like this on the bill! Other companies could learn from this...) so our current rates are c. 30% lower than your new rates. It'll be interesting to see how much of that has been eaten up by recent increases.

 

Agree about the callback thing; especially since they're making it harder themselves by adding these extra hoops for anything off-standard like an EV plan.

Lizard1977

2047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3350913 7-Mar-2025 10:59
Send private message

You're right - I was comparing your current rates to my old rates, but with Contact's new rates the difference is more like 30%.  I would assume that Meridian have increased their prices since you signed with them, but even if they increased by 15%, it's still cheaper than Contact's new rates.

 

I just had a look at the NextGen link that @Asteros provided.  The ToU setup is a little different - with four selected free hours (user changeable).  The rates they quoted (online, thankfully) were 32.2c including GST, and $1.7787 including GST daily charge.  I applied those rates to a couple of months of my power usage from last year (after I got my PHEV).  The cost of the Meridian plan was nearly 20% cheaper than the rates that Contact are moving me to.  It also has the advantage of not being locked into one large block of discounted power.  Through the app I would be able to change the free hours, which could be useful.

 

 

Lizard1977

2047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3350970 7-Mar-2025 11:34
Send private message

I went through Meridian's chat page (after some frustratingly obvious suggestions - yes I've already checked your page for rates, no they're not on there, that's why I'm chatting to you!) I was finally able to coax the rates out of them: 50.36c peak, 23.24c off-peak, $2.1653 daily charge (all including GST).  That was a lot higher than I expected.  

 

The NextGen plan looks like the better deal.  Bizarre that it is offered by the same company.  Makes me wonder what the catch is



Lizard1977

2047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3351020 7-Mar-2025 14:44
Send private message

I think I may have found the catch - I have to agree to the Smart Hot Water programme, where they can switch off the hot water for up to 8 hours a day.  Anyone else run up against this?

 

 

MadEngineer
4234 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3351031 7-Mar-2025 15:39
Send private message

That should mean your hot water will be on a cheaper, controlled plan. 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Mehrts
1051 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3351474 8-Mar-2025 14:36
Send private message

@Lizard1977, apologies for the delay in getting back to you.

In my particular case, I have a 32A/7kW wall connector installed, so I charge the car with Contact Energy's free power between 9pm and midnight. I can put 20kWh of power into the car over this period, which slightly more than covers my daily running around of 110km.

Previously when I was using the mobile connector at 15A, I was on the half-price power between 9pm and 7am.

Hope this helps.

Basil12
107 posts

Master Geek


  #3351485 8-Mar-2025 15:07
Send private message

In case it is of any use, these are prices from Genesis in Levin - I don't know if they stretch as far as Palmy. This is the Genesis Anytime low user anytime plan with controlled hot water, all ex GST.

 

 

 

MadEngineer
4234 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3351527 8-Mar-2025 20:11
Send private message

Whanganui, "Plus low"

 

 

 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright