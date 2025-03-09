Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Consumer Guarantees Act - Water Pump
#318966 9-Mar-2025 22:39
We are on tank water at our holiday home, and 3 years ago the pump burned out (in spectacular fashion with a lot of smoke). It had lasted somewhere around 15 years so a pretty decent innings. Called our local plumber, who fitted a new Bianco Pumpz unit, all up $1000 installed. Fast forward 3 years later we had no water pressure a couple of weeks ago, and switching the pump on and off at the socket you could make it go for a bit, but it just wouldn’t run, fairly certain it was the digital controller. Called the same plumber back, who said, it only had a 2 year warranty, his supplier had gone out of business, parts weren’t available and that the only option was to replace it with a new pump (a Wallace). Anyway, that was agreed, but then the bill arrived, another $1000. Spoke to the plumber who said, invoice needed to be paid, not his problem. Turns out, the importer is still in business, and parts are definitely still available. To me, 3 years for a mid range pump isn’t a reasonable life span, and wasn’t fit for purpose for what we needed. The plumber had also never heard of the CGA, and said, I only buy the pumps from them, you need to take it up with the importer, anyway it’s only $1000 don’t know why you’re complaining.

 

Where I’m a little stuck is I don’t know what’s reasonable here. To me, if it was just the digital controller that had failed, it’s far cheaper to just replace that than a whole pump. But, they still haven’t even worked out what has failed (they took the old pump away with them, but only after pushing have they involved the importer who is going to inspect it). If it was just something that had failed, I wouldn’t even be opposed to paying their labour, but I’m not prepared to shoulder all of the cost for something that should have lasted a hell of a lot longer. Am I being gaslit into thinking a mid range pump shouldn’t last longer than the 2 years warranty?

 

It’s a smaller town/rural place where everyone knows everyone, and you try and support local, but I’ve just accepted that we probably won’t use them again either. 

  #3351835 9-Mar-2025 23:15
They need to tell you why it failed. It could happen again. 

 
 
 
 

  #3351839 10-Mar-2025 01:01
mattwnz:

 

They need to tell you why it failed. It could happen again. 

 

 

 

 

IANAL, but I understand that the original plumber that installed it would be considered the retailer. So you should be dealing with them over a CGA claim for it once you know why it failed prematurely, as I am guessing they should last longer than that under normal conditions. 

  #3351841 10-Mar-2025 03:31
He is the supplier and would have to arrange parts or replacement from manufacturer or importer.

 

He failed on his obligations under the CGA. You could take this to the Disputes Tribunal but then probably have the locals look sideways at you.

 

IANAL. Look for information from your CAB.




  #3351849 10-Mar-2025 07:40
Subway:

 

It’s a smaller town/rural place where everyone knows everyone, and you try and support local, but I’ve just accepted that we probably won’t use them again either. 

 

 

Unless it is a really small town there'll be a choice of plumbers. Everyone will know everyone and they'll know who's useless once you talk to locals.

 

If it was the controller it looks like they are about $230 as a separate part.

  #3351906 10-Mar-2025 08:54
Bung:

 

Subway:

 

It’s a smaller town/rural place where everyone knows everyone, and you try and support local, but I’ve just accepted that we probably won’t use them again either. 

 

 

Unless it is a really small town there'll be a choice of plumbers. Everyone will know everyone and they'll know who's useless once you talk to locals.

 

If it was the controller it looks like they are about $230 as a separate part.

 

 

 

 

I'm now getting that feedback from others they've given the run around. There are definitely other Plumbers to use, just wanted to be sure I wasn't being unreasonable. 

 

And yep, if its the controller then its a much cheaper part to replace than the whole pump. I'd have expected them to put a loan pump in, take it back to the office to test or fix, and go from there. Not go straight to only option is to replace it. 

