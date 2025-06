NglButiLoveTechnolog

pdh: I beg to differ... I believe the fruit & veg paper bags cost more than the plastic - to source, to replenish and especially at checkout. Checkout personnel have to open and close each one - to identify the contents - and it's seriously exacerbated the whole problem of cheating at self-checkout. Without a clear plastic bag, it's very hard for a camera system to distinguish limes from spuds. I lived through the transition from paper bags to plastic ones - back in the '50s - and I don't think supermarkets did it to waste money.

i think the previous posts were referring to the plastic bags at checkout that supermarkets no longer provide. this would have been 5 or 6 bags for each customer shopping for a family. this in turn was perfectly reusable as rubbish bin liners. now we pay for those checkout paper bags when we forget to bring the reusable bags, which we also have to buy. and i'm pretty sure they're making more money from selling plastic bin liners these days... if they even sold any before.

i understand the push for this change, but as an example new world was already providing biodegradable plastic bags at checkout before... and now that they aren't, we're having to buy biodegradable plastic bin liners.