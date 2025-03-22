NglButiLoveTechnolog

Hey everyone, I'm new to using level rulers, and I’m trying to figure out the best way to hang a shelf or hook on the wall.

I was thinking that instead of adjusting the shelf while holding the level and then marking spots, I could mark a straight line first by making sure the bubble is centered on the level. Then I’d hang the shelf or hook along that line. This way, I’d only have to hold the pencil and level, which seems easier.

But I’m not sure if this method is as reliable as adjusting the shelf directly with the level in place. Which method would give me better results? Would love to hear your thoughts!