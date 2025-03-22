NglButiLoveTechnolog

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Which method is better for hanging a shelf or hook to the wall, marking a line first or adjusting with the level directly?
#319099 22-Mar-2025 00:06
Hey everyone, I'm new to using level rulers, and I’m trying to figure out the best way to hang a shelf or hook on the wall.

 

I was thinking that instead of adjusting the shelf while holding the level and then marking spots, I could mark a straight line first by making sure the bubble is centered on the level. Then I’d hang the shelf or hook along that line. This way, I’d only have to hold the pencil and level, which seems easier.

 

But I’m not sure if this method is as reliable as adjusting the shelf directly with the level in place. Which method would give me better results? Would love to hear your thoughts!

  #3356169 22-Mar-2025 05:35
How about both?  

 

Use level and pencil to get the line, and then check it after you've hung it. 

 

Most hanging systems have provision for 'fine adjustment' so as long as the shelf ends up reasonably level, you should be able to tweak it to make it so. 

