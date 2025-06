As an estimator in the trades myself, as well as someone who has recently completed renovations on my own place, I understand how you feel.

That said, it's all part of the job. We know we won’t win every single job we quote, nor do we expect to. There’s plenty of competition out there. As long as you are open and honest - and, if requested, provide some feedback on why you chose to engage someone else, that’s all we can ask for.