NglButiLoveTechnolog:

Hey everyone!

I’ve been hearing a lot of people talking about buying from Kogan NZ lately and I've checked they do seem to have a wide range of products, and the prices are often much cheaper than other local stores, which is really tempting! Before I go ahead and make a purchase, I just wanted to check something:

Does the New Zealand Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) apply to purchases made from Kogan NZ? I just want to be sure that I’m covered in case I run into any issues with a product, like defects or poor quality.

Any advice would be greatly appreciated! Thanks in advance!