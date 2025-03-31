NglButiLoveTechnolog:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does the New Zealand Consumer Guarantees Act Apply to Kogan NZ Online Department Store?
31-Mar-2025 12:51
Hey everyone!

 

I’ve been hearing a lot of people talking about buying from Kogan NZ lately and I've checked they do seem to have a wide range of products, and the prices are often much cheaper than other local stores, which is really tempting! Before I go ahead and make a purchase, I just wanted to check something:

 

Does the New Zealand Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) apply to purchases made from Kogan NZ? I just want to be sure that I’m covered in case I run into any issues with a product, like defects or poor quality.

 

Any advice would be greatly appreciated! Thanks in advance!

  31-Mar-2025 12:55
Yes CGA would apply

 
 
 
 

  31-Mar-2025 12:57
Linux:

 

Yes CGA would apply

 

 

Oh, that's great to hear since I was just curious since I heard Kogan is based in Australia, but thanks for clarifying that the CGA applies to them. Now I can start shopping with them. Thank you for your help

  31-Mar-2025 13:08
Any company retailers, manufacturers and service providers in New Zealand are bound to CGA.. 



  31-Mar-2025 13:10
Australia has consumer laws just as strict as ours, if not stricter. They are selling from an NZ domain and portraying themselves as NZ, so it should be no issue enforcing at least one. 

 

 

 

They're known for playing fairly fast and loose, so expect to need to enforce it. 

  31-Mar-2025 13:11
Wouldn't you be better off to just buy direct from AliExpress?




  31-Mar-2025 13:46
Kogan Mobile has OK customer service.
In  my experience heaven help you if you need customer service from Kogan retail.

  31-Mar-2025 16:53
SaltyNZ:

 

Wouldn't you be better off to just buy direct from AliExpress?

 

 

Thanks for the suggestion, but I only buy high-value products online from websites that have .NZ in their domain, as I want to ensure I get Consumer Guarantees Act protection. For example, MightyApe, PB Tech, Apple, Dell, etc. 



  31-Mar-2025 17:17
Having .nz in the domain is zero guarantee they have a presence here, or that they will abide by any rules/laws of NZ. 




  31-Mar-2025 17:48
NglButiLoveTechnolog:

 

 

 

Thanks for the suggestion, but I only buy high-value products online from websites that have .NZ in their domain, as I want to ensure I get Consumer Guarantees Act protection. For example, MightyApe, PB Tech, Apple, Dell, etc. 

 

 

 

 

Unlike the .com.au domains, .nz domains can be purchased by anyone outside NZ.

  2-Apr-2025 12:30
SaltyNZ:

 

Wouldn't you be better off to just buy direct from AliExpress?

 

 

Not if you want any customer protection.

 

AliExpress sent me something very clearly and obviously different to as advertised and refused to do anything about it. 

 

Only buy from AE if you are prepared to risk losing your money.

 

 

  2-Apr-2025 13:00
Stu:

 

NglButiLoveTechnolog:

 

Thanks for the suggestion, but I only buy high-value products online from websites that have .NZ in their domain, as I want to ensure I get Consumer Guarantees Act protection. For example, MightyApe, PB Tech, Apple, Dell, etc. 

 

 

Having .nz in the domain is zero guarantee they have a presence here, or that they will abide by any rules/laws of NZ. 

 

 

And neither Apple nor Dell have .nz in their domain name anyway!

  2-Apr-2025 14:30
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Australia has consumer laws just as strict as ours, if not stricter. They are selling from an NZ domain and portraying themselves as NZ, so it should be no issue enforcing at least one. 

 

 

That doesn't work for those laptop battery dropshipping scammers pretending to be local.

 

Use a credit card, and don't be afraid to get onto them asking for a chargeback if you are dicked around. You have to ASK for a chargeback, not waffle onto the bank that you are not happy.




