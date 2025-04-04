Geekeneer:

Looking for advice as we seriously have no clue.

We need to move soon as our current home is getting small for our family.

My eldest turns 3 later this year.

Since we are moving, we thought we would move to an area where we would want her to school.

I understand the school zoning etc. and the now redundant decile system. I'm not asking for 'which areas are good'

What I am finding is this:

We find a primary school which we think is suitable.

However, we are then unable to find an intermediate in the same zone, or even secondary.

How do you work around this and what would be the deciding factor for choosing an area?