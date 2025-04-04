Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Choosing area to live based on schools
#319237 4-Apr-2025 15:40
Looking for advice as we seriously have no clue.

 

We need to move soon as our current home is getting small for our family.

 

My eldest turns 3 later this year.

 

Since we are moving, we thought we would move to an area where we would want her to school.

 

I understand the school zoning etc. and the now redundant decile system. I'm not asking for 'which areas are good'

 

What I am finding is this:

 

We find a primary school which we think is suitable.

 

However, we are then unable to find an intermediate in the same zone, or even secondary.

 

How do you work around this and what would be the deciding factor for choosing an area?

 

 

  #3360810 4-Apr-2025 15:50
I think the term you want is contributing school, you can ask the primary school where their students go off to at the end of year 6 as I understand they keep records.

 
 
 
 

  #3360812 4-Apr-2025 15:56
yitz:

 

I think the term you want is contributing school, you can ask the primary school where their students go off to at the end of year 6 as I understand they keep records.

 

 

 

 

And what if that school is not as ideal as we would have liked? Basically forced to attend or move areas or apply for out-of-zone enrollments at schools which we would prefer?

  #3360817 4-Apr-2025 16:18
Geekeneer:

 

And what if that school is not as ideal as we would have liked? Basically forced to attend or move areas or apply for out-of-zone enrollments at schools which we would prefer?

 

 

Pretty much yeah, - are you in Auckland....

 

A big contributor to rush hour traffic is dragging kids across the city to schools ( presumably far from where they live) 

 

Witness the decline in traffic in the Holidays...



  #3360827 4-Apr-2025 16:36
wellygary:

 

Geekeneer:

 

And what if that school is not as ideal as we would have liked? Basically forced to attend or move areas or apply for out-of-zone enrollments at schools which we would prefer?

 

 

Pretty much yeah, - are you in Auckland....

 

A big contributor to rush hour traffic is dragging kids across the city to schools ( presumably far from where they live) 

 

Witness the decline in traffic in the Holidays...

 

 

 

 

Yes in Auckland. Definitely notice the traffic in holidays.

 

How easy is it to apply and get accepted to out-of-zone schools? Is this common practice?

 

Or am I thinking too far ahead...just interested to see what people do in this situation.

