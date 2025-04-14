Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78892 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#319332 14-Apr-2025 15:18
It's giveaway time and now we have a Philips Hue Set to give away to one of you lucky folks!
 
The whole prize package is Philips Hue starter kit (including Hue Bridge, Hue White and Colour Ambiance A60 smart bulb and Hue Go light)
 
New to Philips Hue? Here is what you need to know:
 
- Hue Bridge: It’s the heart and brains of your smart light system that connects to your router. A hub that unlocks the full suite of exciting features – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and more immersive entertainment experiences.
 
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance A60 smart bulb: Use this smart LED bulb in any standard fixture with a bayonet (BC) or Edison screw (ES) fitting to get millions of shades of white and colour light. With wireless dimming, this bulb lets you set the mood instantly.
 
- Hue Go portable accent light: Take smart light with you with the Go accent light. From a splash of colour to a mood-setting centerpiece, the Go accent light lets you set the perfect ambiance. Use it as a standalone light or add it to your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.
 
This package retails for NZ$448.
 
Keep reading for instructions after the photos.

 

 

 


 
How to Enter: You just need to reply here with the brightest idea on how to use this kit. It can be just describing how it will be used in a kid's room or lounge, or how you plan on integrating the kit with your home automation. Double entry if you post a related photo. Be creative here folks.
 
General rules: one entry per user only in our competition (double with a related photo). One winner will be randomly selected. This giveaway is open to NZ residents and closes Saturday 10 May 2025 (New Zealand time). Winner will be selected in a random draw and contacted via PM. After confirmation we will post winner's username in this topic. Once confirmed, winner's details will be shared with Philips so the prize can be shipped directly. The photos are illustrative.
 
Email notification: this topic may get quite busy, so if you don't want to receive email notifications when new replies are posted, remember to uncheck the "E-mail me when someone replies to this post" option. An unsubscribe option is always sent with every email.




turtleattacks
868 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3363985 14-Apr-2025 16:00
Building a new home and I would love to add this to our in-coming exposed ceiling for some mood lighting!


 
 
 
 

gregmcc
2130 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3363989 14-Apr-2025 16:17
I miss my Hue, previously when we lived in the North Island I had changed all our light to Hue, they were the best, loved the scenes and the automations, fast forward to now, living down south in a rental, as soon as we uy down here were are going to Hue'ify the house, This would make a great starter for us :)

 

 

djtOtago
1117 posts

Uber Geek


  #3363994 14-Apr-2025 17:00
I'm being forced to work from home for the next year or so. On these dark, wintry days in the south, I've realized that the lighting in my makeshift office isn't great. I'll use these lights to brighten up the darker corners of the office and add controllable lighting to my Teams meetings so I can look my handsome best on camera.

