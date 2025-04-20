This morning at 1.30am I got the below regarding my yahoo address.
We received your request for a single-use code to use with your Microsoft account.
Your single-use code is: 356194 (not the code they sent)
Only enter this code on an official website or app. Don't share it with anyone. We'll never ask for it outside an official platform.
There was no link to Microsoft to fool me into clicking it. I never requested a single use code. Deleted it. The email address it came from appeared legit.
Any thoughts on if this is some new scam?