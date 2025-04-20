I'm not sure how Microsoft's login process works, but:

If it prompts for a code before the password, then: someone's trying known/random email addresses looking for accounts. Nothing to really worry about, especially if your email address is made up of common words or names.

If it prompts for the password, then the code: your password may have been leaked. You might want to put your email address into HIBP and see whether it comes up with anything.