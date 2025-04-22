NglButiLoveTechnolog

Hey everyone,



I’m trying to send two fully assembled PC builds (5kg each, 10kg total) from NZ to my little cousins in China since I no longer need them now so am willing to give it to them for free. They’re not tech-savvy so I can’t disassemble the PCs. They need them as-is and ready to plug in. I checked DHL’s website and got quoted around $800, which is way out of budget. I haven’t looked into many other options yet, but I’m hoping there’s a cheaper way like community couriers, freight forwarders, or even sea freight if it’s slower but way cheaper.

Has anyone here shipped stuff like this to China or know a cheaper way to do it from NZ? Any companies or services you’d recommend?

Thanks in advance!