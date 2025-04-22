Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCheapest way to send 2x full PC builds (5kg each) to China from NZ?
NglButiLoveTechnolog

107 posts

Master Geek


#319409 22-Apr-2025 17:28
Send private message quote this post

Hey everyone,

 


I’m trying to send two fully assembled PC builds (5kg each, 10kg total) from NZ to my little cousins in China since I no longer need them now so am willing to give it to them for free. They’re not tech-savvy so I can’t disassemble the PCs. They need them as-is and ready to plug in. I checked DHL’s website and got quoted around $800, which is way out of budget. I haven’t looked into many other options yet, but I’m hoping there’s a cheaper way like community couriers, freight forwarders, or even sea freight if it’s slower but way cheaper.

 

Has anyone here shipped stuff like this to China or know a cheaper way to do it from NZ? Any companies or services you’d recommend?

 

Thanks in advance!

Create new topic
cddt
1406 posts

Uber Geek


  #3366592 22-Apr-2025 19:35
Send private message quote this post

Cheapest and easiest way to get your cousins PCs is to sell those PCs here, send them the cash, then they can buy an equivalent used PC in China. They'll likely get more bang for their buck over there anyway. 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
mentalinc
3143 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3366593 22-Apr-2025 19:40
Send private message quote this post

You'll want to remove the graphics card and any large heatsinks before you ship them.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright