Millipedes are quite foul tasting to most other invertebrates, mainly predated by other 'undesirables' like spiders.

This is just cause and effect in action, and will certainly happen more often unless/until more people live with spiders in their house and stopped using insecticides in and around the home wee plagues like this could easily be avoided.

I have a very healthy population of cellar spiders in and around our house and subsequently have very few issues with other bugs such as whitetails, carpet beetles and houseplant pests like whitefly and aphids.