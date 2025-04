Interesting to read in a recent Webworm post of the change in direction of Seeby Woodhouse’s Instagram posts; brings to mind a similar move by the ever-delightful Nick Mobray, who seems to have developed an appreciation for particularly charming people like Tommy Robinson.

Reading Woodhouse’s response to Farrier - ‘it’s merely “hey look at this and form your own opinion”’ - reeks a little too much of the ‘I’m just asking questions’ line for my liking. Just what we need…